Bolsonaro again doubts the 33 million hungry people and says there is no ‘real hunger’ in Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on the night of this Friday the 26th that there is no “real hunger” in Brazil. Hours earlier, he had already questioned the data that point to more than 33 million hungry people in the country.
The former captain gave an interview to the Ironberg Podcastby physical education teacher Renato Cariani.
“Hunger in Brazil? Really hungry. It does not exist in the way it is said,” Bolsonaro claimed. “What is extreme poverty? You earn up to $1.9 a day. That’s 10 reais. Aid Brazil is 20 reais per day. So, whoever is on the hunger map can register and will receive. There’s no queue. There are 20 million families that earn it there.”
Published in early June, the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil already warned: 33.1 million people go hungry in the countrythe same level as 30 years ago.
The survey also indicated that, in less than a year, 14 million were in a situation of food vulnerability. 6 out of 10 Brazilians live with some degree of food insecurity.
Bolsonaro, however, still said on the podcast that “this speech of 30 million starving is not true”.
“If I tell you that you are not hungry in Brazil, tomorrow people will scold me in the press. But they don’t know the reality. Whether there are hungry people in Brazil or not. What can we say: if we go to any bakery, here, there’s no one there asking you to buy him some bread. That doesn’t exist,” he continued. “When I say that, I’m losing votes, but we can’t help but tell the truth. And we have a program for that.”
In July, a report released by agencies of the United Nations brought other worrying details about the most serious face of the national economic crisis: hunger.
The number of people in the country suffering from moderate or severe food insecurity soared from 37.5 million between 2014 and 2016 to 61.3 million between 2019 and 2021. During this period, 15.4 million Brazilians lived under severe food insecurity. Between 2014 and 2016, there were 3.9 million.