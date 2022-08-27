Bolsonaro again doubts the 33 million hungry people and says there is no ‘real hunger’ in Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on the night of this Friday the 26th that there is no “real hunger” in Brazil. Hours earlier, he had already questioned the data that point to more than 33 million hungry people in the country.

The former captain gave an interview to the Ironberg Podcastby physical education teacher Renato Cariani.

“Hunger in Brazil? Really hungry. It does not exist in the way it is said,” Bolsonaro claimed. “What is extreme poverty? You earn up to $1.9 a day. That’s 10 reais. Aid Brazil is 20 reais per day. So, whoever is on the hunger map can register and will receive. There’s no queue. There are 20 million families that earn it there.”

Published in early June, the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil already warned: 33.1 million people go hungry in the countrythe same level as 30 years ago.

The survey also indicated that, in less than a year, 14 million were in a situation of food vulnerability. 6 out of 10 Brazilians live with some degree of food insecurity.

Bolsonaro, however, still said on the podcast that “this speech of 30 million starving is not true”.