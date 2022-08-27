Bolsonaro goes back and plans to participate in debate at Band

posted on 8/26/2022 2:18 PM / updated on 8/26/2022 2:23 PM



“I must be there Sunday. I hit the hammer, but I must be. Before I thought I shouldn’t go, now I think I should go,” Bolsonaro said – (Credit: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

After telling campaign members that he would not attend the first electoral debate this year, on Rede Bandeirantes, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) backtracked and said that he “should” participate, yes. The statement was given during his interview with the program Panicat Young panthis Friday (26/8).

“I must be Sunday. I hit the hammer, but I must be. Before I thought I shouldn’t go, now I think I should go,” she said.

His participation in the debate generates the expectation of a meeting with his main opponent in the dispute for the Planalto Palace, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT campaign, however, decided that Lula would not confirm his presence without the certainty that Bolsonaro will attend.





“I owe nothing”

At the Panic, the president said he believed his strategy would work. According to him, it will be “easy” to answer the questions, but that his opponents will have to attack him.

“I’m going to be shot, they’re going to shoot me all the time, because I’m a rewarding target for them. But I believe my strategy will work because I’ve already prepared myself for the questions. The answers will be simple. I owe nothing. So, it’s easy to answer these accusations that they made in the media about covid “, said the president.

The debate is scheduled for this Sunday (28). So far, the following candidates are confirmed: Felipe D’Avila do Novo, Soraya Thronicke from União Brasil, Simone Tebet from MDB, and Ciro Gomes from PDT.

Lula’s campaign, according to the Mailassesses that, without the presence of Jair Bolsonaro, the PT would become the target of others and would risk losing advantage.