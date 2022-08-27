Bolsonaro is the 1st to ask and can choose Lula

The first debate between the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic takes place this Sunday (28). And the meeting may have, right from the start, a question from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), a possibility provided for by the rules of the debate.

The meeting, organized by UOLBand, Folha de S. Paulo and TV Cultura, will be held at Grupo Bandeirantes studios, in the city of São Paulo.

In all, six candidates were invited to the Planalto Palace:

The organization of the debate defined the rules in a meeting with the candidates’ campaigns and the position of each candidate was defined by drawing lots.

Check out the main rules of the meeting.

Three moments. The debate will be divided into three moments with questions about government programs, confrontation between candidates and questions asked by journalists.

The blocks will be moderated by journalists from the organizing vehicles.

Government plan. The first question will be asked to all candidates and will involve the government plan proposed by them. Each will have a minute and a half to respond.

Then the confrontation between them begins. Bolsonaro is the first to ask and he will be able to choose any candidate — including Lula, his main opponent in the electoral race. After the current Chief Executive, they will ask questions:

Cyrus;

Luiz Felipe d’Avila;

Soraya Thronicke;

Squid;

Simone Tebet.

Journalists ask. In the second block, it will be the turn of the vehicle journalists, who are part of the organization of the debate, to ask their questions.

The candidate who responds will have four minutes to divide between response and reply.

New clashes. In the last block of the debate, the candidates will face each other again following an order defined in a previous draw. Candidates for the Planalto Palace will have one minute to ask questions and one more minute to reply. Four minutes will be used for reply and rejoinder.

At this stage, there will also be questions about the government plan and, finally, candidates will have two minutes to leave their final contributions.

Right of reply. The rules of the meeting also provide that, in the exclusive case of moral and personal offense, the candidate can ask the moderator for the right of reply immediately after the conclusion of the speech of the other candidate.

The request will be evaluated by a committee made up of four journalists from the organization of the meeting and a lawyer. “The answer will still be given in the same block. In the event that the response request is granted, 45 seconds will be granted.”

***

When: the debate organized by UOLFolha de S.Paulo, TV Cultura and Grupo Bandeirantes will be held on the 28th at 21h.

where to watch: Live at home UOL, UOL on YouTube and UOL’s Facebook.

Before, from 8 pm, the UOL will have a special program direct from Bandeirantes studios with backstage and the participation of columnists from UOL.