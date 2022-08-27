Bolsonaro questions 33 million hungry people: ‘Do you see someone asking for bread? Don’t you see it

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) questioned this Friday 26 the data that point to the increase in hunger in Brazil. The stance is in line with the strategy of denying the responsibility of his government for the economic chaos to befall the country.

Published in early June, the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil already warned: 33.1 million people go hungry in the countrythe same level as 30 years ago.

“Today, extreme poverty is those who earn up to 1.9 dollars a day, which is 10 reais. Auxílio Brasil today pays 20 reais a day, so those 30 million can seek Auxílio Brasil”, said the former captain in an interview with Pânico, from Young pan. “Does anyone see someone ordering bread at the bakery checkout? You don’t see, man. Even in the countryside… There are people who feel sick, yes, but those who are on the poverty line, going hungry, that yes, there must be people who are hungry… It’s on the verge of Caixa Econômica itself, along with the Ministry of Citizenship. There is an app for the guy to sign up for Auxílio Brasil, without depending on favors from people in the municipality.”

The June survey also indicated that, in less than a year, 14 million were in a situation of food vulnerability. 6 out of 10 Brazilians live with some degree of food insecurity.

In July, a report released by agencies of the United Nations brought worrying details about the most serious face of the national economic crisis: hunger.

The number of people in the country suffering from moderate or severe food insecurity soared from 37.5 million between 2014 and 2016 to 61.3 million between 2019 and 2021. During this period, 15.4 million Brazilians lived under severe food insecurity. Between 2014 and 2016, there were 3.9 million.