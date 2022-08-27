Bolsonaro questions hunger in Brazil: ‘Have you seen anyone asking for bread?’ – Policy

President questioned data on hunger in Brazil (photo: Alan Santos/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again questioned hunger in Brazil, during his participation in the “Jovem Pan” Pnico program, this Friday (26/8).

“Today, extreme poverty earns up to 1.9 dollars a day, only 10 reais. Auxlio Brasil now pays 20 reais a day, so those 30 million can get Auxlio Brasil,” he said. For Bolsonaro, the data on hunger in Brazil are not real.

Published in early June, the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Brazil points out that there are 33.1 million people going hungry in the country, the same level as 30 years ago.

During an interview, Bolsonaro questioned whether there were people “asking for bread at the bakery cashier”, but he soon backed off and said that “there must be people who are hungry”.

“Does anyone see someone asking for bread at the bakery checkout? You don’t, even in the countryside… There are people who are sick, yes, but whoever is on the poverty line, starving, that yes, there must be people who are hungry … It’s on the verge of Caixa Econmica itself, together with the Ministry of Citizenship. There’s an application for people to register for Auxlio Brasil, without depending on favors from people in the municipality”, he concluded.

