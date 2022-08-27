Bolsonaro: ‘There is no real hunger in Brazil’

More than half of the Brazilian population lives some degree of food insecurity (photo: Reproduction/Ironberg Podcast)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (26/8) that “there is no real hunger in Brazil”. He was a guest on a bodybuilding podcast this afternoon.

In participation in this morning’s “Pnico” program, the president had already questioned hunger in the country when he said that “you don’t see people asking for bread”.

According to the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security (Rede Penssan), 33.1 million people are hungry in Brazil. More than half of the population lives some degree of food insecurity: only four out of ten households manage to maintain full access to food.

The other six households – 125.2 million people – live in food insecurity, on a scale that ranges from those who have some concern about the possibility of not having food in the future to those who are already hungry.

Brazil aid

Bolsonaro also mentioned Auxlio Brasil, an income transfer program that runs until the end of 2022, whose value is at least R$600. , said.

He said that people who discuss the data on hunger in the country “lie to win votes”.

“If we go to any bakery here, there are no people telling you to buy a bread. By saying that, I’m losing votes. But the truth you can’t help but tell”, he declared.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Prata