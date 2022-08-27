Bolsonaro twice denies the escalation of hunger in Brazil: ‘It doesn’t exist the way it is said’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro, the PL candidate for reelection, said this Friday (26) that, in Brazil, you don’t see people “asking for bread” at the bakery door.

Bolsonaro made the statement in an interview with the Jovem Pan program Pânico. He was commenting on a statement by the MDB presidential candidate, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), who cited that 33 million people are hungry in the country.

“This senator [Simone Tebet] So, talk nonsense here. Are people sick? Yes, it’s bad in Brazil. Has anyone ever seen someone asking for a loaf of bread at the door, there, at the bakery checkout? You don’t see it, man,” Bolsonaro said.

Then the president said that “there must be people who are hungry in the country”. “Even in the countryside, there are people who feel sick? There are people who feel sick, yes, but who, perhaps, is on the poverty line there, starving, yes, there must be people who are hungry, it’s just… imminence here, from Caixa Econômica itself, together with the Ministry of Citizenship, to have an application for the guy to register for Auxílio Brasil without depending on favors there, from people from the municipality”, declared the president.

In the afternoon, in an interview with a podcast about bodybuilding, Bolsonaro repeated the line. He also contested the existence of more than 30 million Brazilians facing hunger in the country.

“If we go to any bakery, there’s no one there asking you to buy him a loaf of bread. That doesn’t exist. When I say that, I’m losing votes, but you can’t help but tell the truth,” he declared.

“Hunger in Brazil: it doesn’t exist the way it is said”, he repeated at another time on the same podcast.

Polls deny Bolsonaro

A survey by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security, released in June, pointed out that Brazil has about 33.1 million people without having to eat daily.

Another survey, carried out by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, also in June this year, points out that almost a third of Brazilians have less than half a minimum wage to spend the month.