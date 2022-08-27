Botafogo and Estoril are on loan, and Erison arrives in Portugal on Tuesday; it remains to define purchase option

Botafogo and Estoril forwarded the agreement for the loan of erison until June 2023, informs journalist Bruno Andrade, from “UOL Esporte”. El Toro, by the way, arrives next Tuesday in Portugal.

It remains now only to set the purchase option. According to the reporter, at first this amount should be €2.5 million (R$12.6 million) for 50% of the economic rights, in addition to 10% for the Portuguese club in a possible future sale.

Erison did not face Juventude in the last round and is also out of this Sunday’s classic against Juventude, with an ankle injury. Thus, it is likely that his farewell was in the draw with Atlético-GO.

Hired at the beginning of the season in the pre-SAF era, after standing out for Brasil-RS in Serie B, Erison leaves Botafogo with 15 goals and three assists in 34 games. The contract with Glorioso was recently renewed until 2025.