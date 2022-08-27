Botafogo lineup: Castro can change defense to match Flamengo | botafogo

Botafogo may have news in defense for the classic with Flamengo. Defender Philipe Sampaio returns from suspension and has the possibility of playing in Adryelson’s place and alongside Victor Cuesta. Another possible change in the team is the entry of Rafael in the place of Argentine Saravia. The shirt 7 entered the return of the interval of the tie with Juventude for the first time after the Achilles tendon injury.

Probable starting lineup: Gatito Fernández; Saravia (Raphael); Sampaio (Adryelson), Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Victor Sa and Junior Santos.

1 of 3 Philipe Sampaio returns from suspension and may return to Luís Castro’s starting lineup — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Philipe Sampaio returns from suspension and may return to Luís Castro’s starting lineup — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

As much as Philipe Sampaio is back, Botafogo should not have two centre-forwards: Erison and Matheus Nascimento. They did not train with the squad that was on the field at Espaço Lonier this Friday. A new absence is that of left-back Hugo. Who trained in his place was the young DG, who usually participates in activities with Botafogo’s B team. In addition to him, another novelty in Friday’s training was striker Daniel Cruz.

Since football changed its command, Botafogo stopped giving or confirming information about athletes’ injuries. During this period, exceptions were made only in more serious cases, such as surgeries.

Botafogo takes aim before facing Flamengo; see the workout

Who returned to training with the team this week was midfielder Lucas Piazon. Away since the 30th, in the first round of the return, he worked with the alvinegro cast and can be related to the classic.

Botafogo and Flamengo face each other this Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Nilton Santos. Bota is in 14th place, with 27 points and is four ahead of 17th. Fla is the third, with 40.

