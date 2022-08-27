Bradesco sets up a strategy to beat Nubank in this country

Bradesco bought a financial institution focused on individuals in the country and intends to offer a digital account.

With the intention of increasing its operations in Mexico, Bradesco acquired Ictineo Plataforma, a financial institution focused on individuals in the country. The company acquired by the bank offers savings and loan plans to its members.

The acquisition will be made through the subsidiary Bradescard México, which has been present in the country for 12 years. The institution is one of the leading consumer credit lenders in the retail chair sector.

However, something in this new step taken by Bradesco within the country draws attention: the launch of a digital account that can compete with Nubank.

Bradesco will have a license to act in a similar way to a digital bank in Mexico

What draws attention in this new step taken by Bradesco is that the institution will have a license to operate in a similar way to a digital bank in Mexico, a country that has been Nubank’s expansion focus. Even purple saw its customer base in the region grow six times in one year.

“We want to focus on a digital strategy for Bradescard Mexico. The first step will be to offer the digital account, the payroll loan, and the investment account”, said the director of Bradescard Mexico, Alexandre Monteiro.

It is worth remembering that this is the second purchase announced by the second largest private bank in Brazil. Recently, Bradesco had already announced the purchase of 51% of the investment fund manager of BV, formerly Banco Votorantim.

At the end of the second quarter of this year, the number of Nubank customers in Mexico reached 2.7 million. In addition, the digital bank has consolidated itself as the largest credit card issuer in the country.

Now, one of Bradescard’s goals is the same one achieved by Nubank. Over the next five years, the company intends to be one of the largest credit card issues in Mexico. Currently, Bradescard manages approximately 3 million card customers from large retail chains.

