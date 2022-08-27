Brazil has glory day in F2 and F3







Brazil does not have a full representative in the formula 1 since 2018, after the departure of Felipe Massabut lived a historic day in Spa-Francorchampstrack with great memories to Brazil, since the five victories of Ayrton Sennafour in a row (1985 and 1988-1991), in addition to Massa’s triumph in 2008.

The day dawned with the unprecedented pole position of Gaius Collet at formula 3with a time of 2min11s289, almost three tenths faster than Zane Maloney, pilot from Barbados, in the rain.

“I feel really, really good with the first pole and even more so in challenging conditions,” said Collet. “I have to thank the team and my engineer a lot, who made a great management. We knew that everything would be decided on the final lap, because the track was improving a lot. And I’m glad we put everything together when it mattered most to start on pole.”

The entry categories took a little time, with the completion of the second free practice of F1. Soon after, the quality of formula 2with the domain of Felipe Drugovich for almost the entire session. In the end, the pilot from Maringá had a time of 1min58s232, ahead of Enzo Fittipaldi in 0s383, setting up an unprecedented Brazilian front row in the category.

“I’m very happy with the day”, commented Drugovich. “I think that, after training, in which I couldn’t do a single fast lap, to arrive this way and do so well in the classification is a great joy”, he celebrated. “It was difficult, it drizzled, stopped, on each lap it drizzled at a different point on the track. Anyway, having been able to analyze everything during the break and come back well is very gratifying”, he concluded.

“It’s a fantastic result at a circuit I like a lot,” said Enzo. “Starting from the front row is important as it leaves us in an optimal condition not only to fight for points in both races, but also to fight for a win. Thank you for all the work Charouz has done throughout the year, and we will continue to focus on securing as many points as possible.”

The races with the Brazilians ahead will start early on Sunday. F3 will start at 3:50 am, while F2 will start at 5:20 am. Both tests will be transmitted by the bandsports. On Saturday, they will have to face reverse grids, from the top 10 in F2 and the top 12 in F3.

