Brazilian exchange that stopped withdrawals says it will pay customers, but only those who have not gone to court

BlueBenx, a Brazilian cryptocurrency fintech that stopped withdrawals in early August, said in a statement released on Wednesday (24) that it will regularize customer payments in early September.

The company, which responds to a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) for irregular public offering of Bitcoin (BTC), blocked withdrawals after claiming that it was the victim of an alleged virtual scam.

“We inform you that we will start paying part of the requested withdrawals until the last day of July 25, 2022. We will use resources from the negotiation of physical assets and the company’s systems”, said Roberto Cardassi, CEO of BlueBenx, in the note.

At this first moment, according to the statement, only 150 customers – out of a total of 404 who made a withdrawal request until July 25 – will be refunded with a maximum amount of R$ 2 thousand.

The first payments, according to BlueBenx, will be made until the 15th of September. The company said, however, that users who filed lawsuits “are off the payment list and, in principle, will have their situation resolved in court.”

Only in São Paulo, according to a query made by the report of the InfoMoney, fintech is the target of nearly 70 lawsuits. In some cases, the Court has already accepted the request of the injured customers and determined the blocking of fintech values.

Irregular offer

BlueBenx was launched in July 2018, according to its Linkedin page. Some of the services offered by the business are offering regular payments and interest to cryptocurrency holders, as well as loans.

In 2019, after complaints from clients, the CVM opened a process to investigate evidence of irregular public offering of crypto assets through the company’s website. After analysis, the technical area of ​​the municipality found that there was irregularity.

To end the process, BlueBenx tried to close a deal worth R$150,000 with the regulator. In January of this year, however, the municipality said it would not accept the proposal “in view of the failure to comply with the legal requirement regarding the cessation of irregularities”.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related