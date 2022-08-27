Brazilians have not yet redeemed more than R$3 billion in forgotten money

posted on 08/27/2022 06:00



Four months after the end of the first phase of the Values ​​Receivable System, prepared by the Central Bank (BC), the second phase of the program, which was scheduled to start on May 2, still has no date set. One of the factors that made it difficult to carry out the new phase was the strike by the bank’s servers, which ended last month. in response to Mailthe BC informed that “the schedule and information of the new stage of the SVR will be disclosed in due course, with due advance”.

The first phase of the system started on February 14 of this year and lasted two months. It was divided into stages, according to the age of the citizen or company that owned the forgotten money. However, the campaign did not have the desired effect by the BC, and only 8.2% of the BRL 3.9 billion made available was withdrawn from the bank. In all, 3.6 million people and 19,000 companies redeemed the amount during the first stage.

Most beneficiaries, however, were disappointed with the results, as the amounts available, when they existed, were small. Security guard Idalécio Alves, 45, was one of the people who managed to withdraw the forgotten money he had. He inquired whether he was entitled to any amount from two banks of which he was a client. However, when consulting the BC website, Idalécio saw that he could only withdraw R$0.60. “I was expecting a higher price. But then I just asked them to give me the money,” explained the guard.

The example of Idalécio is just one of the 13.8 million Brazilians who have, or had, less than R$1 in forgotten accounts at the Central Bank. Retired Sônia Britto, 61, said that many close people even decided not to withdraw the amount, as it was considered “derisory”. “So much so that it even became a joke. You would come to see how much you had and only pennies would show up,” she said.

On the other hand, the BC carried out a survey indicating that 1,318 Brazilians had R$100,000 or more in forgotten money. One of the highest amounts was R$ 1.65 million. According to the bank, the person had several consortium quotas that were extinguished, and did not verify how the groups were closed.

Currently, the SVR website reports that system queries are “temporarily on hold for improvement”. In addition, the BC communicates that it is working on improving the system and including new values, and that it should soon disclose the “date of reopening the system for new consultations and redemption of existing balances” and “information on values ​​of deceased “.

In the view of the former director, for the new phase, the bank should prioritize the dissemination of the system to Brazilians. “I believe that for greater coverage in the 2nd stage, the Central Bank should focus on disclosing the ‘step by step’ for consultation and withdrawal of values ​​in the major communication channels”, he opines.

