Brazilians who have not yet withdrawn the Guarantee Fund have until THIS date; check out

O Extraordinary Withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) it was an exit from Federal government to help workers who were in financial difficulties due to the economic crisis that is plaguing Brazil.

In addition, it was also a way of saying that this money belongs to every Brazilian who has a formal contract.

However, many policyholders have not yet redeemed the amounts and a deadline has now been set. Find out which one in our article below.

Undrawn money returns to FGTS accounts

THE Federal Savings Bank (CAIXA)responsible for managing the money of the FGTS, reported that approximately R$ 30.1 billion had been released to approximately 43.7 million workers until June 15, according to the month of birth of each one. These values ​​refer to the modality Extraordinary Withdrawal and were automatically credited to the digital savings BOX Has.

If the worker has not moved the account for a period of 90 days, the money returns to the fund duly corrected – reference rate yield (TR) plus 3% per year – in compliance with Law 14.075/2020.

Approximately R$9.2 billion returned to the accounts of the FGTS. However, if an insured has any remaining balance, it will remain in the BOX Has.

See too: FGTS released a withdrawal of up to R$ 6.2 THOUSAND? Find out who can cash out!

Defined deadline for withdrawing the Guarantee Fund

Who hasn’t had the opportunity to redeem the FGTS money in the Extraordinary Loot modality will have a new chance. December 15, 2022 was defined as the deadline for still intending to withdraw the amounts up to BRL 1,000 defined by the Government.

The reasons for workers not having withdrawn are the most varied, from forgetting the date, disinterest and even losing the BOX Has.

If the latter is your case, here’s how to recover your password:

Access your app BOX Has and click “Recover Password”;

and click “Recover Password”; Instructions for password recovery will be sent to your registered email;

When accessing the email, click on “Link to reset credentials”;

Follow the instructions requested and create a new password that is numeric, with at least six digits (do not use repetitions, CPF or date of birth);

After confirming, return to the initial screen, enter your CPF, enter your new password and click on “Continue”.

Ready! You will be able to consult the values ​​available in your BOX Has.

Download the BOX Tem app:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.fgts.trabalhador&hl=pt_BR&gl=US

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/fgts/id1038441027

See too: 16 modalities that allow FGTS WITHDRAWAL: Can I withdraw using only my cell phone?