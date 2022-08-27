Brick real estate funds will have an average premium 3% above the treasury, says Inter; see recommended FIIs for September – Money Times

Inter Research reiterated, in a recent report, the thesis that brick real estate funds (FIIs) will continue to recover in the face of better macroeconomic conditions.

In the document, published on Thursday (25), the house estimates that in the long term the segment will protect against inflation, remunerating the investor with an average premium between 2% and 3% above the NTN-B and exempt from income tax.

“Together with the operational improvement registered by brick assets, with emphasis on the gradual adjustments of rents in the face of inflation, the end of the current contractionary monetary cycle and discussions about the fall in the Selic will continue to contribute to better pricing in the segment”, said.

House maintains investment thesis for September

For September, Inter Research continued with its investment thesis and opted to keep the assets of recommended wallet.

“Despite the IPCA deflation projected in the short term, the selected paper funds continue to be an important hedging instrument [proteção] to inflation and enjoy a favorable long-term load”, he commented.

In addition, the house stated that, despite the recovery in the last month, the brick funds remain discounted and with opportunities for capital gain.

“Based on the quality of the portfolio and cash generation capacity, as well as the operational recovery observed in recent months, we reiterate our exposure to the segments of logistics warehouses, corporate slabs and shopping malls, with greater weight in the latter due to the solidity shown by the sector. in the transfer of rents”, he said.

Inter Research’s recommended portfolio is allocated to bonds and securities (30%), corporate buildings (28%), shopping malls and retail (14%), warehouses (14%) and funds of funds (14%). Check it out below:

Background ticker Segment Total payback (12 months) indicative dividend CSHG REAL ESTATE HGRE11 Corporate Slabs 17.0% 6.8% HEDGE BRASIL SHOPPING HGBS11 malls 10.9% 7.8% VINCI SHOPPING CENTERS VISC11 malls 19.0% 7.8% VINCI LOGISTICS VILG11 sheds 5.2% 8.2% RBR ALPHA FUND FUND RBRF11 Funds of Funds 9.5% 9.8% KINEA PRICE INDEX KNIP11 Marketable securities 3.4% 13.3% RBR HIGH GRADE INCOME RBRR11 Marketable securities 16.8% 13.5%

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most… Click here and follow our profile now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.