Bruno Gagliasso meets Lula: ‘He has the experience and competence’ – Politics

Bruno Gagliasso published a photo next to former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (photo: Alan Santos/PR) Actor Bruno Gagliasso published a photo next to former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Planalto, this Friday (26/8). He had already shown support for PT, but this is the first time the two have met since the actor’s positive statements.

Bruno and Lula met today. The actor also posted photos with Janja, the ex-president’s wife.

According to Bruno, during the time he was with Lula, they talked about the importance of fighting racism in childhood and how “it is fundamental to offer racial literacy in public and private schools”.

In the post, Bruno says that he and his wife were willing to help Lula in the fight against racism.

“I heard from Lula the commitment to work for Brazil and for all Brazilians. The best part of this conversation is knowing that, after being elected, I will be able to demand your actions in a democratic and republican way. Giovanna and I make ourselves available to act on the front of the anti-racist struggle”, he said.

The actor said that he left the meeting with “renewed hopes and with the certainty that another Brazil, more just and solidary, is possible”.

“A country of all and all. A Brazil of ideas, that invests in education, that protects its biomes, that respects its people and allows its people to dream. Rebuilding Brazil will not be easy, but Lula has the experience and competence to make this country happy again. Count on us, my President! Here thirteen,” she concluded.