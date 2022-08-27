Bruno Gagliasso shows support for Lula on his social networks

Bruno Gagliasso shared on his social networks some moments of his meeting today with the presidential candidate Lula.

The actor showed on his Twitter yesterday that he was connected to the PT’s Saturday in Jornal Nacional alongside his wife, Giovanna Ewbank. Today, he shared the meeting with the former president on his Instagram.

“Today I talked to our next president about the importance of combating racism in childhood. About how fundamental it is to offer racial literacy in public and private schools. How vital it is to restore public policies and work for the most vulnerable populations, especially blacks, indigenous and quilombolas “, he said. The actor added: “I heard from Lula the commitment to work for Brazil and for all Brazilians. The best thing about this conversation is knowing that, after being elected, I will be able to demand his actions in a democratic and republican way. Giovanna Ewbank and I put ourselves available to act on the front of the anti-racist struggle. And I leave this meeting with renewed hopes and with the certainty that another Brazil, more just and solidary, is possible”.

Bruno reinforced his support for Lula’s candidacy: “Rebuilding Brazil will not be easy, but #LulaPresident has the experience and competence to make this country happy again. Count on us, my President!”, he said in the post. Titi, Bless and Zyan’s father also met Marcelo Freixo, candidate for governor of Rio de Janeiro.

The actor is one of many celebrities who have already shown support for PT in this presidential race. In addition to him, Felipe Neto, Bianca Andrade and other celebrities spoke openly about their voting options.