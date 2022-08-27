Bruno Gagliasso shows the children’s nanny in a fun situation

Bruno Gagliasso shares record of his children’s nanny in an unusual situation and surprises

The actor Bruno Gagliasso surprised followers by showing an unusual situation with their children’s nanny on social media. The famous is the father of three beautiful children, two boys and a girl. The heirs are the result of the artist’s marriage to the actress. Giovanna Ewbank.

The eldest of the family is Chissomo, known as Títi. The girl recently turned nine years old. Bless (whose real name is Blessings) is seven years old. While the youngest of the family, little Zyan, turned two in early July.

Famous dads usually share with internet users several moments with their children. Títi, the couple’s eldest daughter, even debuted as an actress. From a very early age, the little girl already gave indications that she could follow in the footsteps of her parents in her artistic career.

At the time, Títi’s first performance was in a commercial for a food brand. The advertising campaign aimed to encourage parents and children to donate clothes that no longer fit. The advertising campaign was a success and Títi won much praise from the drooling daddies.

On the night of this Thursday (25), the actor Bruno Gagliasso amused netizens by sharing an unusual situation that happened in his mansion with the heirs’ nanny, Rosi. In the images, the artist’s employee appeared falling from a chair that is in the bedroom of one of the couple’s children.

In the caption, the actor joked: “Is everything okay there, Rosi? Even the nanny here at home is nice”, he shot when showing a video from the camera that is in the little room. The nanny, who had fun with the record, made a point of reassuring the actor’s followers by writing in the publication: “I don’t know what happened. But I’m fine,” Rosi declared.

In the comments, fans and admirers of the artist reacted to the amusing video. One of them wrote: “Laughing, but with respect”. Bruno Gagliasso replied the fan saying: “And I only posted because she asked”, he stressed. Another follower still fired: “A little stumble at dawn, who never?”. And a third stated: “I screamed with the fall”.

