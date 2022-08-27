Bruno & Marrone activate ‘only the best’ mode in show at Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 | Barretos Pawn Party 2022

There was no lack of emotion at the Bruno & Marrone show at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022. In the early hours of this Saturday (27), the duo from Goiás opened the Arena Stage programming and activated the playlist with hits from the partnership that has lasted 36 years.
Bruno & Marrone open the tenth night of shows at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1
From start to finish, the audience, which filled the arena, sang along with the artists.
On stage for 1:30 am, the country people paid tribute to Marília Mendonça and also invited singers Enzo Rabelo, son of Bruno, and Breno Ferreira, nephew of Marrone.
The duo chose the hit “Por te amar too much”, released in 2005, to open the presentation. Then came songs like “Inevitável” and “Te amar foi illusion”.
Moved, Marrone thanked the audience for their presence.
“I am very pleased to be here at this party, which is the biggest in the world. Thank you very much, Barretos, for your presence at this fantastic party”, he said.
Bruno then took the opportunity to play with his companion’s known reserved manner, drawing laughter from the audience. “It’s changed, huh?”
The show continued with the hits “Deixa”, “Passou da conta”, “Surto de amor” and “Choram as rosas”.
Bruno & Marrone took to the Arena stage at dawn to perform at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1
Bruno & Marrone chose the song “Transplante”, in partnership with Marília Mendonça, to honor the singer, who died in a plane crash in November last year.
At Marrone’s request, fans applauded Marília’s legacy and emotion took over.
Following, the duo recalled “Amor de Carnaval”, “Ligação Urbana” and “Telefone mudo”.
Enzo, son of Bruno, accompanies father and Marrone in a presentation at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Igor do Vale/g1
Called by his father, Enzo Rabelo took the stage to sing the hits “Tijolinho” and “Perfeitinha”. In 2019, the 14-year-old debuted at the Festa do Peão, also in a show alongside the duo.
Soon after, Bruno & Marrone incorporated authorial hits such as “Bijuteria”, “Um bom loser” and “Boate Azul”, one of the greatest classics of the sertanejo.
Other hymns of the genre, such as “Still yesterday I cried with nostalgia” and “Evidências” were not forgotten.
Former ambassadors of the Festa do Peão de Barretos (chosen in 2013, together with Chitãozinho & Xororó), Bruno & Marrone also brought to the stage songs such as “Beijo na varanda”, “Na conta da madness” and “Facas” until the appearance of Breno Ferreira, who sang “24 hours of love” with the duo and said goodbye to the stage with the funk song “Vou hurt just a little”, in partnership with MC Teteu.
To close the show, Bruno & Marrone sang “Dormi na Praça”, one of the greatest classics of the duo, consolidating the playlist “only the best” of Goiás.
Fan registers Bruno & Marrone’s show at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1
