Bryant’s widow will donate R $ 81 million won in lawsuit against police

Vanessa Bryant, widow of NBA legend Kobe, will donate the R$81 million won in the lawsuit she filed against Los Angeles County to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation, a creative non-profit that supports youth and athletes in sport. Compensation was awarded this week by a jury over photos that rescuers took of victims’ bodies on the day of the fatal accident.

In January 2020, Kobe and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California that claimed seven other victims. More than two and a half years later, Vanessa filed a lawsuit for fear that photographs that police and firefighters took of the bodies after the accident could be leaked and accusing the attitude of professionals.

The trial lasted 11 days and ended with a verdict favorable to the widow. In the process, Chris Chesterwho lost his wife and daughter in the accident, was also compensated and received R$77 million.

Now, Vanessa’s lawyer, Luis Li, says she plans to make the donation to the charity founded by her ex-husband. Initially, the organization was called the ‘Mamba Sports Foundation’, but was renamed after the tragedy to honor the couple’s daughter as well.

The widow will donate the amount as a way of “brightening up the legacy of Kobe and Gigi,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Last Tuesday (23), Kobe would have turned 44. On the ex-player’s birthday, Vanessa paid tribute and said that she misses her ex-husband a lot.