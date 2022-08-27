C6 Bank announces increase in CDB yield

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

The remuneration of C6 Bank’s CDBs with daily liquidity increased from 101% to 102% of the CDI for investments starting at R$20. With this premium, Bank Deposit Certificates pay a yield 37% higher than savings.

If the investor invests R$5,000 in savings and another R$5,000 in the CDB that pays 102% of the CDI, after one year he will have R$5,414.56 in savings and R$5,567.48 in the CDB. According to the savings remuneration rule, it earns 0.5% per month + TR every time the Selic is above 8.5%, as it is now at 13.75%.

Discover the C6 Bank CDBs

In addition to daily liquidity CDBs, C6 Bank customers can also find 4-year floating rate CDBs on the bank app that pay 116% of the CDI. On the prefixed shelf, there are 1-year CDBs that yield 14.6% per year. Another floating rate option is CDBs that pay the IPCA variation plus a pre-determined rate. In this category, there are 1-year certificates with a yield of IPCA + 8%.

The CDB is a low-risk investment, considered the second simplest investment product on the market, after savings. It works like a loan made to the bank, which later returns the money to the customer plus predetermined interest or remuneration. CDBs are guaranteed by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund), which covers amounts of up to R$250,000 per CPF.

Financial educators usually indicate CDBs with daily liquidity for people who are building an emergency reserve, as it allows the redemption of the investment at any time.

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

How to choose the ideal CBD for you?

But how to choose a CBD? To answer this question, it is first necessary to know what your investor profile is, your need for liquidity and wealth protection.

Regarding liquidity, the investor has to know how long he can keep the money invested. If he may need the resource at any time, an option is the daily liquidity CDBs, which are usually recommended for those who are building an emergency reserve.

But if the investor already has an emergency reserve, he can look for CDBs with maturity appropriate to his liquidity needs. The Income Tax rate levied on CDBs varies from 22.5% (up to 6 months) to 15% (over 2 years). In other words, the longer the term, the lower the tax on income.

Complete investment platform

C6 Bank has a complete investment platform, with products for all investor profiles, from those who are taking their first steps in this universe to the most experienced. With an advantage: everything can be done in the same app of the bank, which also includes the purchase of shares traded on the stock exchange. On the shelf, the customer has fixed income products, such as CDBs, funds and private pension, as well as variable income.

The client also has access to an investment advisory service, C6 TechInvest. Launched in August 2021, the service began suggesting portfolios based on major global asset classes, such as US and Brazilian stock exchanges, Brazilian inflation-linked and fixed-rate securities, US Treasury bonds, silver, gold, among others. others.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

The product was designed for clients who want to diversify their portfolio, but do not have the knowledge or time to manage their assets.

This year, the bank incorporated the modality of shares into the service. C6 TechInvest uses technology to help users diversify their investments in a personalized way. The service eliminates the need for human intervention by suggesting, without the intermediary of consultants, a customized portfolio.

Another option that C6 Bank offers to diversify the portfolio is C6 Global Invest. In it, the client has access to mutual funds and hedge funds, in addition to shares, ADRs, ETFs and REITs on the Nasdaq and NYSE exchanges, being able to access global assets that were previously restricted to large volumes of investments.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com