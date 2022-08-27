Caio Blat debuts as a filmmaker and says that the film about political debate is ‘defence of the truth’ | Movie theater

Caio Blat made his debut as a filmmaker in “O Debate”. The film, released this Thursday (25), is based on the book of the same name by Jorge Furtado and Guel Arraes.

The two were responsible for summoning Caio to the role he had wanted to play for a long time.

“I’ve always had a total interest in the set, in understanding the camera position, in understanding the whole process of the film, not just my character. And I have great pleasure in directing the actors”, says Caio to g1.

“It’s something I take great pleasure in doing and I’ve been struggling to direct for a few years now.”

Before, he directed plays, and an episode of the special “Amor e Sorte” with his wife Luisa Arraes.

Caio Blat debuts with director in "O Debate"

‘Big and enjoyable challenge’

For his directorial debut, Caio was “surrounded by great artists”, as he puts it. In addition to the screenwriters, Guel and Jorge, he had the guidance of producer Flávia Lacerda, and the actors Paulo Betti and Débora Bloch, who play the protagonist couple.

In the film, the separation of the presenter and the editor-in-chief, married for 17 years, crosses throughout the script in fierce discussions of the ex-couple on various ideological points. The clashes involve themes of the political debate, narrated in the film, between a president and a former president on the eve of the elections.

But the differences between Paula and Marcos go beyond politics and involve issues such as monogamy, sex, desire, jealousy and freedom.

“It’s a difficult film, it’s a film that has a political debate almost all the time, and I had a challenge there to build a little bit of the couple’s affective history, that couple’s past, make us get involved with it, make a nice, fluid, diverse film, and in the midst of so much political information.”

“So, I think it was a very big challenge and very pleasant, and very urgent, because we needed to do something about the situation in the country, you know?”, he says.

Caio says he is very “proud and moved” to see that “O Debate” debuts in the year that Lázaro Ramos and Wagner Moura released, respectively, “Medida provisional” and “Marighella”.

“It’s my generation of actors turning into directors to give an extremely political response. There are three extremely political, engaged films to respond to what is happening in the country at the moment. I think it’s very cool.”

Caio Blat directs Paulo Betti and Débora Bloch in "O Debate"

Caio explains that “O Debate” was filmed in July and released in August about an event that takes place in October. “In other words, it is a film that intends to interfere in the debate of reality while it is happening.”

The actor also revealed that, during the recordings, he and Paulo Betti had Covid-19, and that the team worked on an “urgency scheme”.

“Everyone worked double, turned the nights, worked due to engagement. I think everyone believed that this film was necessary, urgent. And with that we achieved a feat that is very remarkable.”

The script, which was already quite current, still had some news insertions that happened during the recordings, creating a kind of “live cinema”.

Some of the speeches inserted were about the defense of the ballot boxes in the elections and the case of the Judge of Santa Catarina, who prevented a raped 11-year-old girl from having an abortion.

“Usually we use cinema to reflect on the past. It’s the first time we’ve made a film while things are happening.”

“So, in the morning, I called Jorge and said: ‘Jorge, today a judge tried to convince a 10-year-old girl to have a child. Look how violent fundamentalism can be, there is already an abortion law, this girl runs risk of life’. And the movie talks about that, so we need to include that information in the movie.”

“And so we were rewriting the film daily, until the moment it was being edited. It’s a film that really has a seam, a reflection, it’s a direct mirror of reality.”

Caio Blat directs Paulo Betti and Débora Bloch in "O Debate"

In addition to directing, Caio Blat also acts in the film and appears as the mediator of the debate between the presidential candidates.

He, who says he is “in love with love and politics”, guarantees that he would not be able to take the place of his character in real life. “No way. I would never make it. I think I would get excited, argue, I wouldn’t make it.”

“Journalism really is a very noble profession, very difficult. You have to think about all sectors of the readers, and all spectrums of society. You have to deal with all differing opinions, seek a text that reflects all sides. It really is very difficult”, analyzes the actor.

It’s not just about politics

Caio Blat directing "O Debate"

In addition to conquering his dream of directing, Caio reached another goal with “O Debate”: “I always wanted to make a love film”.

“I believe that the great theme beyond politics is love. We managed, in this film, to unite the two things in a totally inseparable way.”

“Each love choice, politics of the relationship, reflects on their choices at work. The way they decide to separate, maintaining cordiality, dialogue, continuing to work together… I think it really is a film that talks about a utopia dialogue and the ability to hear the other side.”

“It’s an invitation for us to resume conversations with affection. The only thing that will break this polarization and this aggression on both sides is affection.”