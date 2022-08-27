Caixa announces new credit line for MEI

THE Federal Savings Bank announced a new type of credit for MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur). The novelty will also be made available to small and medium-sized companies.

The financial institution’s new line of credit, GiroCaixa, is guaranteed by the FGI (Guarantee Fund for Investments) which is managed by BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

What are the conditions of the new loan for MEIs?

Interest rate from 1.18% per month;

Payment term of up to 60 months;

12 months grace period to start paying;

Minimum value for contracting from R$ 5 thousand to R$ 10 million, depending on the company’s revenue.

To apply for the credit, both MEIs and small and medium-sized companies must have annual revenues between R$81,000 and R$300 million. The procedure can be carried out at one of the bank’s branches, or by filling out the form on the Caixa website.

Box Digital SIM

The bank also offers other types of credit, such as the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program (Digital SIM), aimed at individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs).

Check the conditions available for each group:

for individuals

Credit limit: up to R$ 1 thousand;

Interest rate: from 1.95% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

Request: Caixa Tem app.

For the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI)

Credit limit: up to BRL 3 thousand;

Interest rate: from 1.99% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

Request: exclusively in person at one of Caixa’s branches;

Have worked as an MEI for at least 12 months; and

Have an annual income of up to BRL 81,000.

How to get the loan?

To take out the loan, MEIs must go in person to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch and bring supporting documentation, such as personal documents and CNPJ.

Individuals, on the other hand, can contract the loan through the application box has, but for that, it is necessary to update the system. See the step by step below:

Go to your mobile app store and download the latest version of Caixa Tem; Open the application; Have photo identification documents, RG or CNH handy; Log in using your CPF number and password; On the home screen, tap on the option “Update your Registration”; To confirm, click on “Got it, let’s get started”; Check that your address is correct and updated, if everything is correct, confirm by clicking on “Yes”; If the data is not correct, edit with the updated information; Then, inform the place where you were born and then answer some questions that will appear on the screen; Once this is done, click on “Next”; Check the information provided and tap “Continue”; Finally, follow the instructions to upload your document photos.