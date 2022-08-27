Campo-grandenses will be able to reschedule appointments at SUS through the internet – Capital

capital

Platform was developed by the city hall of the Capital in partnership with Fiocruz

By Guilherme Correia and Caroline Maldonado | 08/26/2022 13:05

Platform of the prefecture will show requests for consultations and exams in the SUS. (Photo: Reproduction)

Portal do Patient, a platform run by the city of Campo Grande in partnership with Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) to facilitate medical care in the public network, was launched this Friday (26), during the inauguration of the USF (Family Health Unit) Jefferson Rodrigues de Souza, from the Santa Emília neighborhood.

The objective is “to implement and disseminate the digital system for monitoring consultations and exams in the public health network”. The system can be accessed through this link.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, José Mauro Filho, the user of the SUS (Unified Health System) will be able to follow up and reschedule appointments and exams, for example, as a way of even releasing vacancies, in case of withdrawal.

According to him, about 30% of patients do not attend medical appointments. “They will register and when they need a consultation, they will be able to monitor the status of orders.”

Municipal Health Secretary, José Mauro Filho, during the launch of the program. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The portal also brings current protocols from Sesau (Municipal Health Department), such as the description of symptoms and what procedures should be adopted. The site has a menu with access to requests made to Sisreg, information about the health team in the neighborhood and about vaccines. Query requests have status of

Authorized: Requests that have been scheduled. Please confirm or cancel the service up to 10 days in advance, failure to confirm may result in the cancellation of the request and scheduling for another patient.

Queued: Requests awaiting authorization.

Unauthorized: We advise that if there is a need for consultation, examination and/or procedure, return to the unit where the request was made, as shown below.

Sesau asks users to leave the number 3314-4516 on their cell phone to receive calls.