Can iPhone users be spied on by TikTok?

The truth is that the simple fact of being connected to the internet poses risks to anyone’s security. Although apps and websites give a false impression of protection (and, in fact, they try to protect users), threats constantly surround internet users. For example, did you know that TikTok keyboard can steal information inside iOS (iPhone)?

See too: Here’s How You Can Discover Your Mobile’s First App

Social media keyboards can steal data on iPhone

One of the main features of the iPhone that make it so desired is the security that Apple tries to offer. However, social network algorithms such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, for example, can read every key pressed. The only difference is that the Facebook and Instagram apps offer the option to use the standard iPhone keyboard, while TikTok does not.

TikTok recently posted on Twitter that “the report’s conclusions about TikTok are incorrect and misleading. debugging, troubleshooting, and performance monitoring.”

The controversy began in June, when FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said that TikTok should be removed from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. He called the app a “sophisticated surveillance tool that collects vast amounts of personal and sensitive data.” The young man cited new reports revealing that confidential data was being sent to Beijing.

Use InAppVrowser.com to monitor phone activities

According to the specialized website Phone Arena, the developer of this to use the website InAppBrowser.com. It “is designed for everyone to check for themselves what applications are doing within their browsers.”

The developer admitted that their site has limitations, adding, “This tool cannot detect every JavaScript command executed, as well as it doesn’t show any tracking that the app can do using native code.”

Just go to the website, share the https://InAppBrowser.com URL, tap the link and read the full report that will appear on your screen.