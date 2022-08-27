Candidate interview yields low ratings for Globo

Tonight, Simone Tebet, the MDB’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, was the last to be covered by “Jornal Nacional” (TV Globo). This week, candidates Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Lula (PT) were interviewed by the journalist.

In the 40 minutes in which it was interviewed by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, the audience of “Jornal Nacional” in São Paulo was 21.2 points, according to previous audience data obtained by the column.

Between 8:56 pm and 9:36 pm, the time of the interview with Tebet, the “Jornal Nacional” recorded 21.2 average points (33.8% of which were “share”), and led the audience on open TV.

At the time, SBT was second (5.6 points), followed by Record (5.4), Band (2.9) and RedeTV (1.0). The data may still undergo some variation. The consolidated Ibope, which is made by the company Kantar Media, will be released tomorrow.

Simone Tebet used the interview to report that the “old MDB” tried to overthrow her before her candidacy was confirmed, praise women’s advancement in politics, claim that polarization has led Brazil to the abyss, among other topics.

Comparison with other candidates

Previous interview data indicate that the space given to the MDB candidate yielded the smallest audience to the “Jornal Nacional” in comparison with the other candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

On Monday (22), Bolsonaro earned the highest rating of “JN” on TV Globo, at least since September last year. With 32.3 points (46.3% of which is “share”), it was one of the channel’s biggest brands in 2022.

On Tuesday, with Ciro Gomes, the TV news audience stood at 29.2 points. Yesterday, with Lula, the journalist reached 31.9 points.

With Tebet’s participation, the “Jornal Nacional” ended the series of interviews with candidates for the Planalto. On Sunday (28), Band, in partnership with the UOLwill test candidates in live debate.