Candoca catches Zé Paulino naked and with another one in Mar do Sertão | come around

“Doctor Delegate… arrest this man, who invaded my residence and made all kinds of threats to me!”, Sabá Bodó will say.

But Zé Paulino will receive help from Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu), who will arrive at the police station as a guardian angel and order the employee to be released immediately.

“Zé Paulino is going to be released right now”, says the colonel.

Meanwhile, Tertulinho (Renato Góes) will have a surprise like that when he comes across Xaviera (Giovana Cordeiro) in Sing Stone. The boy’s lover, the young woman will arrive in town willing to get money from the colonel’s son after being abandoned by her fiance.

“After you left me and walked away, after my husband left me without a threshing floor, with just the clothes on my back, yes. It all comes down to money”, Xaviera will say.

While trying to get money to pay the girl, Tertulinho will let Xaviera stay at the inn in Casco de Sol.

And that’s where the two stories intersect! Once out of prison, Zé Paulino will also decide to sleep at the inn because of a storm in the city. But, upon reaching the room, the boy will notice several leaks in the room.

Xaviera will also be uncomfortable with the conditions of the inn and will go to the reception, where she will be enchanted by Zé Paulino shirtless.

After repairing one of the inn’s tiles, Zé Paulino will take a shower and go, just wearing a towel, to his room. Enchanted with the boy, Xaviera will go after him and provoke him.

“Can I help you with anything else?”, teases Xaviera.

Meanwhile, Candoca will arrive at the inn, taking toothbrushes to Zé Paulino. But, upon arriving at the groom’s room, the teacher will see Xaviera beside him.

“Zé Paulino, who is this?”, Candoca asks, annoyed.

After talking to Zé Paulino, Candoca will go to Xaviera’s room to get satisfaction from the girl. And, of course, scare her a little.

“We are here in the sertão, we do what is necessary. Sertanejo is a man of peace, but don’t step on his toes. Don’t want to, for you to see. As they say around here: the fishmonger sings on the stone” , says Candoca.

