Carol Dieckmann says she got sick while recording a soap opera







Carol Dieckmann spoke about her decision to cut her hair Photo: Roberto Steinberger/Globo

The character Camila, from the soap opera ‘Laços de Família’ (Globo), was one of the biggest roles in Carolina Dieckmann’s career. However, the extreme dedication of the actress brought harm to her health.

In an interview with the podcast PocCastthe artist said that she was concerned about losing weight to represent the difficulty of someone who has leukemia.

“I was making that choice there, you know? I was choosing to be an actress in that soap opera. Before it wasn’t a choice, it was an opportunity that I was enjoying, but there I had been a mother, I was wanting to understand life, looking for meaning. character of that one, who makes me sick, because I got sick”, he said.

“I would get thin, I wouldn’t eat because I wanted to look sick without makeup. I got into a wave that when the soap opera ended I said: ‘I understand, this is what I want to do with my life”, he added.

During the conversation, Dieckmann also revealed that he knew from the magazine covers at the time of the soap opera that he would have to go bald. She said she questioned the director and was told she had two options: spend two hours a day on makeup or shave her head. She chose to cut her locks in one of the most exciting scenes in Manoel Carlos’ plot.