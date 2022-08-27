Casa dos Cacos reopened in Contagem – Gerais

From the facade to the internal environments, such as the kitchen and bathroom, everything in the property is made up of pieces, in its own architecture, again within reach of the public after the museum was closed for 15 years.

For two decades, small pieces of crockery and ceramics came together and formed an unusual house, which would later become a heritage site with its own architecture. After restructuring works, the house will gain new life and resume its original character. Built in 1963 and closed for 15 years due to structural problems, the Casa dos Cacos Museum will finally reopen to the public today, in the Bernardo Monteiro neighborhood, in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The restoration, which cost R$ 2.4 million to the municipality’s coffers, will contribute to the recovery of an old local cultural tradition.

The geologist’s creativity is expressed in the smallest details of the mosaics made with broken china, in the “Braslia Cathedral”, at the entrance, and even in animals made of shards, such as the elephant Fifi (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) The initiative was taken by geologist Carlos Lus de Almeida, born in Juiz de Fora, but who spent most of his life in Belo Horizonte. When buying the property, he wanted to turn it into a kind of country house to spend the weekends. Whenever he visited the place, he expanded the space with new fragments, in different rooms. The house took its current form in 1989, the year of the death of the Geologist. The property was purchased by the city hall two years later and listed as a historical and cultural heritage in 2020.

“In the 1960s, there were not so many houses in Contagem. It was a typically rural environment. He lived in Carlos Prates and came by train to Bernardo Monteiro with bags of broken pieces to build the house. What was just meant to be a bathroom, a bench, he transformed the entire space, seeking new creativity”, says Lcio Honorato, artist and assistant at the Contagem Municipal Secretary of Culture.

The idea took shape over time. The pieces form several mosaics on the walls of the property, giving rise to sculptures of dogs, goats and the curious elephant called Fifi. In the bathroom of the house, shards are reproduced on the towels, toilet, sink and toilet paper holder. Bedrooms, living room, bed, television, radio, dining table are also covered with the fragments.

In the dining room, the table and telephone are covered with pieces of colored glass. The entire sidewalk and furniture are made of ceramic shards. Outside, Carlos built a sculpture of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Metropolitan Cathedral in Brasilia.

Every visitor who goes to the place always asks: how many pieces are there altogether?. Children are the most curious. The unknown answer. “Carlos once said that it was the most asked question. Everyone wanted to know how many pieces there were, but he didn’t speak. Soon, I joked that the quantity was infinite and uncountable”, says Honorato. “In restaurants or cafes, Carlos would always break a plate or cup on purpose to pick up the pieces to take them home.”

Some materials used to remodel the house would be from the Planalto Palace, donated by Lucy Geisel, married to former president Ernesto Geisel, who ruled Brazil during the military dictatorship (from 1974 to 1979). The owner of the now extinct Café Prola, in Praça Sete, in BH, was also one of the suppliers of broken pieces. Paintings by former president Juscelino Kubitschek and businessman Silvio Santos, of whom the geologist was a believer, decorate the walls of Casa dos Cacos. Images of the place were shown on Rede Globo’s “Programa do Chacrinha” in the 1980s.

Months before he died in a car accident, in August 1976, Kubitschek visited the house and left a message for the builder and decorator. “My dear friend Carlos, when I visited your Casa de Cacos, when I passed it, my sentimental heart was galvanized and my soul became immensely ineffable by the high, unheard of beauty that came to study and enchant me, leaving me deeply sensitized”.

While it was open, the museum received around 300 visitors a month. Since its closure, the space has had several promises of renovations, but nothing has come to fruition.

In mid-2014, a company was hired to start the restoration, but the lack of money caused the project to be paralyzed. The resources were only guaranteed from the ICMS Cultural passed on later to the municipalities.

PIONEERING IN THE COUNTRY

Casa dos Cacos is the only one in its typology in Brazil. The construction is considered a pioneer of its kind in the country and is equated with Capela de Ossos, in the Church of São Francisco, in vora, Portugal, and the creations of the Spanish architect Antoni Gaud (1852-1926).

In 2020, the documentary “Contagem do tempo”, produced by Associação Move Cultura, showed part of the city’s heritage, including the situation of the abandonment of Casa dos Cacos. Cultural producer and master in social sciences Rafael Aquino, who produced the film, celebrates the restoration of the space: “It is a very important gain for Contagem. The city still needs to preserve its heritage. Today, he unfortunately ignored. Our art has ceased to exist or poorly preserved. May this restoration serve as a stimulus for the preservation of other assets in the municipality”.