Casemiro debut in United victory with Portuguese brilliance

Manchester United begins to show signs of recovery in the Premier League. Today (27), the team beat Southampton 1-0 away from home, in a match that marked Casemiro’s debut, and amended the second consecutive victory, after losing the first two games in the competition.

After a lukewarm first half, Manchester United started the second half with everything and scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute with Bruno Fernandes, taking advantage of a beautiful pass from fellow countryman Diogo Dalot. After the goal, even with the additions of Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo, United retreated, but did not suffer to hold the advantage until the end.

With the victory, United reach six points and provisionally assume the sixth position of the English Championship. Southampton, with four points, is 13th.

Manchester United returns to the field next Thursday (1). The team led by Erik ten Hag visits Leicester at 16:00 (Brasília time) for the fifth round of the English Championship.

Southampton will play at home again in the next round. The team faces Chelsea next Tuesday (30), from 15:45 (Brasília time).

Southampton’s Bella-Kotchap and Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho dispute the ball in the Premier League Image: Playback/Twitter/premierleague

first time zero

The first half at St. Mary’s didn’t thrill fans much. Manchester United took the initiative in the match and, in general, controlled the game, with more possession and shooting.

However, the best chance of the first leg went to the hosts. In the 30th minute, Adams Armstrong deflected a corner kick and the ball was left with Bella-Kotchap, who dominated, fixed it, but hit over the goal.

Portuguese (not CR7) shine and United open the scoring

Even with the few chances created in the first half, the teams returned without changes for the complementary stage. However, it didn’t take long for Manchester United to open the scoring, counting on a great move that had two Portuguese as protagonists: Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes.

In the ninth minute, Elanga carried the ball through the middle and played deep on the right to Diogo Dalot. The right side crossed at first to the entrance of the area. There, Bruno Fernandes arrived hitting – also first – without dropping the ball and hit goalkeeper Bazunu’s corner.

Southampton chance and controversy

After the goal, the visitors retreated a lot, starting to bet on counterattacks to increase their advantage. Taking advantage of the situation, Southampton grew in the game and had more than 80% of ball possession.

In the 14th minute, Che Adams received a high pass in the penalty area and tried to dominate with a header. The ball escaped and hit McTominay’s arm twice, causing despair in the Southampton forwards, who complained effusively to the referee. After review by VAR, the bid was considered normal.

In the 20th minute, Southampton really scared. Adam Armstrong, from the left, crossed at the first post and Aribo headed hard. De Gea palmed. On the rebound, Walker-Peters had the chance to score with the goal practically open. Also headfirst, however, he sent it out.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro started the match between Southampton and Manchester United on the bench Image: Playback/Twitter/premierleague

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro on the field

The Portuguese ace came on in the 22nd minute of the second stage, replacing Jadon Sancho. With two minutes on the field, CR7 received a pass in the penalty area and tried to turn on the defender, but, well marked, was disarmed.

At 30 minutes, a scare: Cristiano Ronaldo fell on the field and asked for assistance. Coach Erik ten Hag even called Casemiro to take the field in place of the Portuguese, but CR7 got up and continued on the field.

Four minutes later, shortly after putting on the reserve vest again, Casemiro was called up again by the coach. This time, he took the place of Elanga, to make his debut for Manchester United, much applauded by the fans.

Even behind the back and seeing the hosts dominate the rest of the game, Manchester United did not suffer to hold on to victory until the final whistle.

Datasheet

Southampton 0 x 1 Manchester United

Competition: English Premier League

Date: August 27, 2022

Place: St. Stadium Mary’s in Southampton

Time: 8:30 am (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Diogo Dalot, McTominay and Fred (MAN)

goals: Bruno Fernandes (MAN), at 9 minutes of the 2nd half;

Southampton: bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu and Djenepo (Perraud); Ward-Prowse, Lavia and Aribo (Lyanco); A. Armstrong (Mara), Elyounoussi (S. Armstrong) and C. Adams. Technician: Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Manchester United: Of Gea; Diogo Dalot, Varane, L. Martínez and Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen (Fred) and Bruno Fernandes; Sancho (Cristiano Ronaldo), Elanga (Casemiro) and Rashford. Technician: Erik ten Hag.