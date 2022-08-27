‘Casos de Família’ psychologist details behind the scenes and regrets the end: “It could help”



Regardless of whether you are a captive audience or not, just the fact that you inhabit the corners of the Brazilian internet has put you in touch with something from SBT’s ‘Casos de Família’ program. Memes with presenter Christina Rocha, rumors that the cases were set up, videos of fights, hilarious moments or that classic montage of ‘Casos de Família’ to the sound of ‘Sweet Dreams’ show the success of the attraction, which was on the air for 18 years. .

Last Tuesday, the 23rd, SBT announced, through a statement, the cancellation of the program.

“It seems that something had been ripped out of me”, comments psychologist Anahy D’Amico, who has been on the program since the beginning, in 2004, when it was still presented by Regina Volpato and did not have a fixed therapeutic counselor.

In an exclusive interview with Earththe psychologist delivers who was taken by surprise by the end of the program, but says she is grateful for the opportunity to participate in such a “human” project.

“There were many issues that left us leaving the recording extremely disturbed, because we felt powerless. We see how society is sick in many points; how relationships are strange, without respect”, he adds.

Terra: You’ve been on the show since when it was still hosted by Regina Volpato. How do you rate all these years of ‘Family Cases’ on the air?

Anahy D’Amico: I have been from the beginning. I joined in 2004, at a time when every day was a different psychologist, until I received the proposal to stay fixed. After five years, Christina Rocha joined and we stayed together for thirteen years. And, really, no one imagined that this program would be on the air for so many years. It’s a very dynamic, very curious program, which mixed happy with sad things, with shocking things. I think it had a very cathartic effect. People saw what was happening on the show and said: “No, my life is very good compared to what I’m seeing”. People ended up having access to realities they didn’t even dream existed. I think that was the charm of the program.

Did you have contact with program participants after the edit was recorded? Did you get to serve them or did they look for you themselves?

No, I had no contact with the participants. They arrived and stayed in rooms, in separate dressing rooms. We only saw each other when we entered the program. When I came in, they always said: “Doctor, can we have a chat later, have a conversation with you, okay?”. And always at the end of the program they came to talk to me, often crying, asking for help or asking for care. It always happened, but before [do programa] there was no way, because we stayed in different places.

“We took many cases arranged, but the program was not arranged. They were arranged for fun, for the fee, to be able to go on television”

When did you realize that ‘Family Cases’ was so dear to viewers?

I had never worked in television. It took me a while to go for the first time, because they called the office in search of different psychologists, because, as I said, before it was one per program. So, it took me a while to go, but I didn’t have much idea about things. I would go there, record the program, leave and have my office, my work. As time went by, I saw the popularity I was gaining, which I had no idea. Through social networks, Instagram and YouTube channel, how many people came to say that they didn’t miss the program, that they had a lot of affection for me, for Christina; who loved, had fun, cried and saw themselves in those situations; ended up having a lot of problems. We talked about everything: betrayal, infidelity, family conflicts, addictions… These are problems that families have. So people really identified with each other a lot. And when they saw things like that, very shocking or very absurd, they would say “Oh my life is good”.

How do you see the virality of “Today’s theme” as a meme on social networks, in addition to other unusual situations in the program?

The themes were really sensational. The day I saw the theme “I take so many morning-after pills that I’m already in the year 2052”, I laughed for half an hour. They had a creativity to create these themes, so it was really obvious that it was going to become a meme. I became a meme there five hundred thousand times.

Many people insisted that the program was “armed”. Did you participate in the selection of cases? How did you prepare to give appropriate advice in each case? Was it on time or was there preparation beforehand?

They always said he was armed. That’s the first thing people ask me. There came a time when we were upset. If you had any idea what it was like to prepare a program. The boys went to the communities, the interns interviewed people, neighbors. Then they went to SBT, participated in a selection, were interviewed together and separately, to see if they didn’t fall into contradiction. Now, people never understood that the whole team that did this work didn’t have a crystal ball. We took many combined cases, but the program was not combined. They got together for fun, for the paycheck, to be able to go on television. I never participated in the selection. I always got there on the day to record and sometimes I didn’t even know the theme. All I talked about was what I captured there at the time. Sometimes he even changed the theme, because the story ended up going in another direction. They would talk about a fight, about a neighbor, they ended up talking about betrayal and the topic would change. It was such a dynamic thing that there was no way to set it up, no way to memorize a text like that.

“The day I saw the theme ‘I take so many morning-after pills that I’m already in the year 2052’, I laughed for half an hour. Obviously it was going to become a meme”

Is there a story or participant that has marked you, or somehow made you realize how sick our society was?

Oh…! Many cases have marked me. The cases of rejection of children, homophobia, that contemptuous treatment of the family… They were always very painful programs for us to record. Mothers who spoke openly that they did not love their children, that they did not want their children. Or a program for children who mistreated their mothers… I can’t even name one, there were many themes that left us leaving the recording extremely disturbed, because we felt powerless, we see how sick society is in many points, such as relationships are awkward, disrespectful. People who stay with people who are bad, highly toxic relationships, toxic people and without having a clue about it. Our struggle has always been for them to wake up, for them to see, so that after watching the program they would see how they talk, how they act, because sometimes seeing each other has a different impact.

Considering all these years of experience in the program, what do you perceive are the biggest problems for Brazilians, when it comes to interpersonal and family relationships, allied to mental health?

We have always detected many social problems, lack of education, lack of security. All the family dilemmas: girls having children too early, getting pregnant in adolescence; mothers who had to work and couldn’t even pay attention to many things, because they worried about survival; drug problem… Infinite problems we detected. What I thought was a great insight was that I acted as an advisor on the program, I just gave advice, but they saw that their feelings were accepted. They were listened to and there was a whole concern to help them resolve these conflicts, improve coexistence, make decisions that made them suffer less, not stay in abusive relationships, look for a job, have independence… .

“I always got there on the day to record and sometimes I didn’t even know the theme. All I talked about was what I captured there at the time”

How do you feel now, with the show over? After all, it was 18 years of daily program, a life dedicated to attraction.

There was a very big void, because I’ve been doing this for eighteen years I made many friends who came with me in the heart and we’re going to meet, but that routine was a nice routine. I have always done this program with great pleasure. I always found it very interesting, very human. I really saw how much I could help, because it didn’t end there. People contacted me, emailed me, texted me. It was really gratifying for me. And just to think that now, this week… Because it was a lot like this: it’s over, it doesn’t even record anymore and that’s the end… It seems that something had been ripped out of me. But I only have gratitude for the opportunity I had, the growth I had. It’s gratifying for people to come, give me affection, hug me, talk about how much help they had through my work in the program, through the program itself. I think I’m going to miss it a lot. It will take a while to get used to it being gone.

What are your plans for the future? Is there something already forwarded on television or on the internet, for example?

I’m open to whatever comes. When a cycle closes, another opens, another begins, starts again, so I am there open. I have my YouTube channel, I have a new book project, I have my online course called ‘The Transformation Journey’, I have my appointments. I have a lot of things and open to everything else that comes.

