Cast of the film criticizes Bolsonaro and analyzes 2022 elections

The Brazilian film “O Debate”, directed by Caio Blat, flirts with reality as it takes place in the newsroom of a major TV station on the day of the last presidential debate before the second round of the 2022 elections.

The feature shows the behind-the-scenes of the production of the newscast that airs shortly after the first meeting between two presidential candidates: the current leader of the country and the opposition candidate.

Paula (Debora Bloch) and Marcos (Paulo Betti), a couple of journalists who have just separated, discuss how they should conduct the edition of the best moments of the debate that the channel will show — and that can interfere in the choice of hundreds of thousands of undecided voters.

“I think that was our desire, to participate in the reality of the country, because it is a very difficult thing to do. I myself have made many films that reflect on the country, but always a posteriori. This time, we want to participate in the current debate. in Brazil”, explains the filmmaker, in an exclusive interview given by him and other team members to Ingresso.com.

Inevitably, the film addresses several issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the saddest chapters in contemporary history. Paulo Betti says that evoking the memory of Brazilians on the subject is one of the proposals of the feature:

“That was the intention of the film, for us not to settle for absurd, violent, serious facts that have happened, and not to let it pass. There is that famous phrase: ‘Every 15 years, Brazil forgets what happened in the last 15 years’. It was Ivan Lessa (journalist) who said that. Today, this happens every 15 minutes”, says the actor.

“It’s a communication system that they have, in which you propose the most absurd things, to produce this idiotic empathy, violence, disinformation and lying, blatant lying”, completes Betti.

I think the film will encourage people to pay attention, to listen. Because the powerful in Brazil, the current president, would never win a debate. After 680,000 dead, after turning down a vaccine that was being offered, it could have been transformative, and my character says that in the movie.

Paulo Betti, protagonist of ‘O Debate’

“Who would defeat the current president if he had bought those 100 million doses of Pfizer and had vaccinated the entire country, right away? And then the economy would work again quickly, and everything would be fine. Look, that would be a genius!”, he argues. Betty.

“He would have to do it, but he didn’t. So, I think the film will provoke that, let’s not forget it so quickly. We can’t forget that Paulo Gustavo died because he didn’t have a vaccine”, asks the protagonist after making the criticisms without mentioning nominally Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

‘We can’t take it anymore’

The actor stars alongside Debora Bloch, and both live a couple who have a considerable age difference. However, Debora is excited to reveal that the fact that she is a younger woman and is in a hierarchical position below that of Marcos (Betti) at the television station, does not prevent her from being the figure that best represents the progressive ideals that the plot exalts. .

“I think she’s brave, wants to break the siege, she has a much more proactive attitude than Marcos. He follows the rules of the game more, and she wants to break them, transgress them. And that’s really cool. I think that women have this strength, they just haven’t been, for many centuries, in positions of power” Deborah Bloch

Still on the pandemic, Guel Arraes, who developed the script for “O Debate” alongside his longtime partner, Jorge Furtado, reveals that the delay in purchasing vaccines was the trigger for them to start writing the book, which It was later adapted for film.

“It was during the pandemic, when the government was still discussing the effectiveness of the vaccine, whether it was going to buy it, delaying it, when the most urgent thing at the moment would be: where is the vaccine? possible vaccine? I thought we would reach a consensus, the absurdities were so great. But no, that was not a consensus. It was delayed, people died”, he says.

For Guel, positioning himself politically in such an explicit way is not a constant in his works. However, he and the team came together so that the voices of the artists could be echoed in this project.

“We stopped and thought about what we could do. And that changed our way of thinking, really, we did an artistic-political action that was greatly added with the group of artists who came in to make the film”, said the director.

Jorge Furtado also regrets the current moment in Brazil, and explains the nature of the feature. “This is not a partisan film in the sense of being one-party, but it takes sides, no doubt, because the two [protagonistas] oppose the government. They think alike, but they disagree about little things.”

In addition to being impressive for its ability to discuss facts that are still unfolding, “O Debate” may represent a record for national cinema.

Guel Arraes says that, after production began, the film was finished in just 60 days – and, taking into account the rhythm of the Brazilian seventh art, the speed is impressive. Caio Blat explains that this was one of the biggest difficulties he faced as a director.

“It was a very big challenge, we had a very political text and we needed to give it a cinematic look, create interesting characters, a couple with whom we identify. Try, in the middle of the conversation, to tell a little bit of the story of this couple so that we would root for them, and turn it into a love movie.”

“I think that’s very remarkable in the film: the way all the teams involved, from the authors, directors, actors, everyone worked in an extraordinary and unusual way to close this film in record time, and participate in the debate. Brazilian”.

Blat concludes the interview with an invitation to the audience, in the hope that the intention of the entire team of “The Debate” can be realized.

“The film invites us to leave the fake news, the absurd, the defense of fascism and dictatorship, to say that the Earth is flat, and proposes that we return to the love debate. That’s the main thing. (… ) The affection and affection we feel for our country, our neighbour, family or our ex-husband, is the way to resume dialogue in Brazil”.