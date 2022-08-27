CBF releases VAR audio of the Corinthians x Fluminense game

Credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

The CBF released last Thursday night, the 25th, the VAR audio of the confrontation between Fluminense and Corinthians, for the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

The match ended in a tie, by the score of 2 to 2. In the bid that generated the penalty of the Tricolor das Laranjeiras right at the beginning of the duel, the VAR had to go into action.

In the check, the referee pointed “dispute” in the play. The penalty was scored with the aid of video refereeing images.

In the first minute of the match, Maracanã went into ecstasy with a real possibility of Fluminense opening the scoring.

Jhon Arias receives a cross and finishes it off, but before he gets hit by Fagner. In the play, the referee Ramon Abatti Abel considered the move a normal game dispute.

However, the referee was recommended to go to the VAR booth and check what happened and awarded the penalty.

This change of mind by the field referee caused controversy and the release of the audio can help clarify the dialogue between the referees.

Check out details of the VAR audios, which were released by the CBF

Shortly after the play, field umpire Ramon Abatti Abel says:

“No! Dispute. Dispute. Dispute. Dispute. The two are looking at the ball. Yes, it did, but it’s a dispute. Both are looking (at the ball).”

Wagner Reway, referee responsible for VAR, says:

“Abate, I recommend review of possible criminal, and you already analyze the disciplinary.”

In the cabin, analyzing the play, Abatti says:

“He doesn’t hit the ball. OK. The cleat locks on the shin. reckless. Yellow card for recklessness, okay?”

Afterwards, the field referee signals the penalty, which is converted by Paulo Henrique Ganso.