CBF renews broadcasting rights and Copa do Brasil prize may exceed R$ 500 million in 2023

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) renewed this week the rights to broadcast the Copa do Brasil. With the new agreement established between the entity and the TV Globe there is an expectation that the total prize pool of the tournament will exceed R$ 500 million starting next year.

The announcement was made on Friday, with both parties celebrating the new deal. The competition is guaranteed on the country’s biggest broadcaster until the end of 2026, with progressive increases in the pool of money destined for clubs over the years.

According to journalist Rodrigo Mattos, from UOL80% of the amount paid by the broadcaster is transferred to the clubs in the current agreement, which expires at the end of the current edition – Timão is one of the semifinalists of the tournament.

In the current model, the champion receives between R$ 60 and R$ 70 million, depending on his trajectory in the competition – some teams enter the first phase, while others integrate the dispute only from the third.

The award, in this case, is basically the distribution of broadcasting rights among the participants. The more you advance, the more games the team guarantees and, consequently, the more transmission of them.

In addition to open TV, the package agreed between the parties includes closed TV and Internet. As happened this year, it is possible that there will be a transfer for transmission also on streaming platforms – in 2022, Prime Vídeo, from amazonis the one who transmits.

See more at: Copa do Brasil and Broadcasting games.