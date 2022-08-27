Check out the 10 FIIs that paid the most dividends in August

Laura Intrieri
Check out the 10 FIIs that paid the most dividends in August
The ten FIIs that paid the most dividends in August. Photo: Pixabay

Economatica, a financial information platform, released the rankings of the ten real estate funds that paid the most dividends In August.

The list of dividend payers is based on the real estate funds that make up Ifix, a B3 index that gathers the more liquid FIIs. Of the 106 monitored funds, 47 had dividend yield above 1% per month for August, which is lower than the 59 registered in July.

PORD11 is champion in dividends

The champion Receivables Pole (PORD11) registered a rate of 1.54% precisely in the month in which the impacts of inflation on “paper” backgrounds (who invest in receivables and other securities linked to the real estate market) as himself.

At the beginning of the month, the real estate fund paid BRL 1.50 per share at a price of BRL 97.70 on July 29, which resulted in a monthly return of 1.54%.

About 84% of the PORD11 portfolio is made up of certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), which represent future income (such as rents or installments for the sale of apartments) being sold to the investor.

In general, securities like this are linked to the CDI (interbank deposit certificate) or the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

In the case of PORD11, the IPCA is the index for 39% of the fund’s CRIs, while the CDI corresponds to around 31% of the securities. The General Market Price Index (IGP-M) corresponds to 11%.

The fund’s portfolio is 81% commercial and 19% commercial. According to the last available management report, the portfolio has an unpaid result of R$ 0.27 of dividends per quota. In the last 12 months, the dividend yield of the Real Estate Credit Pole was 15.48%.

tickerBackgroundSectorReturn with dividends – August (%)*
PORD11Receivables PoleTitles and Val. furniture1.54
RZAK11Riza AkinTitles and Val. furniture1.52
PLCR11Plural Real Estate ReceivablesHybrid1.45
ARRI11Reit Lobby ReceivablesTitles and Val. furniture1.45
OUJP11Ourinvest JPPTitles and Val. furniture1.43
BARI11BARIGUITitles and Val. furniture1.42
NCHB11NCH ​​High YieldTitles and Val. furniture1.39
HABT11habitat IITitles and Val. furniture1.33
TGAR11Actual Asset TGOthers1.33
AFHI11AF Invest CriTitles and Val. furniture1.32

Source: Economatica

