Check out the expert assessment of Simone Tebet’s interview with JN

posted on 08/27/2022 06:00



(credit: João Miguel Jr/TV Globo)

Candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) went to Jornal Nacional with the intention of presenting herself to the population, as highlighted by experts. They recalled, however, that the postulant’s mission to the Planalto is arduous in view of the polarization between former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro, leaders of polls for voting intentions.

“Voters focus very little on the political agenda. Voting is much more on identifying with the candidate. The election is very polarized, and the focus is on both (Lula and Bolsonaro). For a third way to take off, one of the two would have to These are factors that greatly complicate Tebet or any other candidate other than Lula or Bolsonaro at the moment”, stressed Leonardo Barreto, PhD in political science at the University of Brasília (UnB).

The specialist highlighted that “within this polarized universe, she tried to use an axis to insert herself, which was the presence of women in politics”. “And, within that, to build an education and family policy, issues that others did not even consider. As a female candidate, she talks about the pain that only she had, she spoke a lot with the female electorate, and I think who hopes, then, to gain an impulse to score in the polls”, he said. “Given the whole scenario she is facing, if she scores 10% at the polls it will be a great achievement.”

In the opinion of political scientist André Rosa, the highlight of the debate was the presidential candidate’s behavior in the face of questions about the split in the MDB over her candidacy. “It’s even wrong to put this to her, because the MDB is the most fragmented and physiological, it’s historic. Her leaving as a female president, I see it as a great achievement. She managed to get around these questions about the MDB when, in reality, this is a problem for all parties.”

The political scientist evaluated, however, that Tebet’s speech on Saturday, sometimes technical, sometimes simple, can confuse the voter and not cause connection. “In general, it is a somewhat empty speech. It tried to approach very complex issues in a simple way. When asked about how to execute it, it starts to ramble on about the complex topic, and this causes confusion in the voter, who will not be able to understand how she can be the best candidate,” he said.

Bernardo Livramento, partner at Fatto Inteligência Política, stated that Tebet has two main concerns in his presentation to society: the way he will show himself, that is, demonstrating firmness, assertiveness, intelligence, a positive image, and ideas that speak to the main electorate demands. For him, this combo can make her grow.

According to the specialist, candidates that have less chance of winning, such as Tebet’s, are hardly attached to the operationalization of their public policies. Operationalization, in this scenario, is in the background.

“There are elections in which, even if the candidate loses, the candidate wins. And Simone’s objective may even be to win, but if she manages to become known and well evaluated by the population, she will have already fulfilled her role, which is to consolidate herself as a national name”, he argued.