Check out the most drawn numbers at Lotofácil da Independência – Nacional

Prize will be drawn on September 10th and does not accumulate (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

A survey by the betting site Sorte Online showed the numbers that were drawn the most at Lotofácil Independência since the lottery was created in 2012.

This year’s Lotofácil Independência will be drawn on September 10, with an estimated prize pool of R$180 million. Previously, it was estimated at R$ 160 million. Caixa increased the amount this Wednesday (24/8), due to the large volume of lottery points.

According to Sorte Online, of the 25 dozen drawn in the special lottery, the ones that appeared the most since 2012 were 03, 06 and 22, drawn 9 times each; 12 was drawn 8 times and 02, 09, 14, 21, 23 and 25 were drawn 7 times each.

As it is a special contest, the Lotofácil da Independência does not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main lane, the prize will be divided among the winners of fourteen numbers onwards.

Although the draws are unique, random events and independent of the previous ones, it is common to have numbers that are repeated in the results. As Lotofácil da Independência has a shuttle made up of only 25 dozen, repetitions are even more frequent than in other lotteries.

Numbers 11 and 15 were the least drawn, coming out in only 3 contests each.

how to bet

To play Lotofácil, the customer must dial between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available, or let the system choose the numbers through Surpresinha.

A single bet of 15 numbers costs R$ 2.50. Bets that match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers are awarded. Bets can be placed at lotteries across the country, on the Loterias CAIXA app and on the Loterias CAIXA portal.