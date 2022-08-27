Chevrolet Bolt, finally, has a confirmed price: R$ 329 thousand







New Chevrolet Bolt Photo: Chevrolet / Publicity

It took much longer than expected, but the restyled Chevrolet Bolt – launched about a year ago in the United States – is finally landing in Brazil. The automaker had announced the arrival last week, but the price was only revealed today.

It is worth remembering that last year, when it even announced that the new Bolt would be on pre-sale here, GM had set the price of the car at R$ 317,000. Now, however, the value has increased to R$ 329 thousand, even with a price reduction in the American market. In return, the company said that the first 40 buyers of the car will receive a wallbox-type home charger.

Called Home Charge Pulsar Plus, the charger allows charging with powers from 7.4 kW to 22 kW and can also be operated remotely through a mobile application.





The list of standard equipment for the new Chevrolet Bolt includes a multimedia center with a 10.2-inch screen and a new generation of the MyLink system, with Wi-Fi and applications such as Alexa assistant and Spotify integrated.

The new Chevrolet Bolt has autonomy to run up to 459 km with one charge (standard WLTP cycle) and the first units are expected to arrive in September at the 78 brand dealerships in the country authorized to offer the electric model.