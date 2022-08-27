Ciro bets on YouTube to circumvent election time – 08/26/2022 – Poder

Positioned in third place in opinion polls and with less than 1 minute of radio and TV time, the PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes, launches this Saturday (27) a daily schedule of online videos to try to overcome his low exposure in the election time.

Named Ciro TV, the program should be made available on a website and on YouTube, interspersing debates, musical performances and campaign activities for the presidential candidate.

The premiere is scheduled for 21:00, after the election time on open TV. At first, the schedule will be daily. The idea is that, later, the channel will be on the air 24 hours, according to the pedestrian campaign.

The main bet is a live program led by the presidential candidate and his wife, Giselle, which will be broadcast at the end of the presidential campaign.

One of the programs was named Master Dribble and must be broadcast every day from a different city, according to the candidate’s schedule. In one of the planned scenes, the idea is for Ciro to make comments on the advertisements of opponents that should be aired moments before.

Another painting, called Ciro de Verdade, must be recorded with proposals and information from the pedestrian’s life.

The channel’s first transmission should take place from a community center on the outskirts of São Paulo. Initially, 30% of the frames will be live, a percentage that should rise to 50%. The channel is expected to continue after the elections, “directly from [Palácio] do Alvorada”, according to a member of the campaign.

Ciro is isolated in third place in the voting intention polls. In the most recent Datafolha poll, released on August 18, pedestrians appeared with 7%, against 47% for Lula and 32% for Bolsonaro.

Ciro’s bet on online programming seeks to reduce the lack of exposure of his electoral propaganda time, much less than that of the leaders of the dispute: former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Lula must have 3 minutes and 39 seconds in each block, against 2 minutes and 38 seconds in Bolsonaro’s coalition. Ciro, in turn, should have only 52 seconds, a time also lower than those of Simone Tebet (MDB, with 2 minutes and 20 seconds) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil, with 2 minutes and 10 seconds).

The campaign’s orientation is to make communication about the presidential candidate’s government project simpler in order to expand popular reach — the pedestrian usually uses technical terms to publicize his proposals.

The priority given to the digital video platform was one of the first definitions of the marketer João Santana as soon as he took over the campaign. It was from this premise that initiatives such as the lives Ciro Games, broadcast weekly, emerged.

The assessment is that YouTube is the social network in which there is strong political engagement and also the one in which Ciro managed to have videos shared by Bolsonaro and Lula followers on different occasions.

Ciro’s YouTube channel has accumulated, since 2018, when it debuted, 78.2 million views, against 55.3 million for Lula, who launched his channel in the same year.

The terrain on the social network, however, is dominated by Bolsonaro. The president has been on the platform since 2009 and currently has 274.5 million views. In terms of subscribers, the pedestrian has 493,000 and loses to Bolsonaro’s channel, which has the highest number among the presidential candidates, 3.77 million. Lula’s channel accumulates 536 thousand followers.