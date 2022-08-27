Ciro Gomes on Lula: ‘Kinder Egg candidate, always with surprise’ – Politica

Ciro condemned some speeches by the former president in Jornal Nacional (photo: Evaristo S/AFP)

After the interview of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in Jornal Nacional, on “TV Globo”, the presidential candidate and former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) criticized some of the PT’s speeches. The Sabbath took place on Thursday (26/8).

For Ciro, Lula is a “kinder egg” candidate, always with a “surprise”.

Asked in Jornal Nacional about his nomination to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), Lula said that he would not announce what he would do, to leave a “flea behind his ear”.

“Lula said he doesn’t want to announce what he’s going to do because he wants to leave a flea behind his ear. a kinder egg candidate – that chocolate that when you open it has a surprise inside”, criticized Ciro.

For the former minister, the possible election of the former president, leader in electoral polls, does not mean the pacification of Brazil. As well as the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“I ask that people ask themselves: elected Lula, will Brazil dawn pacified? Re-elected Bolsonaro, will Brazil be able to be pacified? This is a terrible trap,” he stated.

“Insanity repeating the same things from the past and expecting different results. Give me a chance, all I ask!” she added.