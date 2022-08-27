Cleo Pires does not hide the past and reveals that she was already toxic during an old relationship: “Manipulator”

The actress also revealed that she did not like to act that way and is not the same anymore.

The actress Cleo Pires was a guest on the new season of the show “To Prioli”, led by journalist Gabriela Prioli and transmitted by CNN. During the interview, Glória Pires’ daughter revealed a not-so-happy part of her past by revealing that she had already been quite toxic in a relationship.

Currently married to businessman Leandro D’Lucca since 2021, Cleo revealed that she has already experienced unhealthy relationships, but guarantees that this is in the past: “The way I saw myself, and often winning in the situation of the relationship, I didn’t like it, I wasn’t happy being manipulative”, he confessed.

Gabriela then congratulated the actress for having the courage to expose the fact: “I admire the way you expose yourself, because you take on these traits: ‘Not only did I fall victim to the toxicity of a relationship, I also caused it. I’m good at manipulation.’ this is brave”, he concluded.

Before being married to D’Lucca, Cleo came to have relationships with other celebrities, such as the actor Rômulo Arantes Netowhich ended their relationship in 2016. In addition, the actress was also married to the comedian João Vicente de Castro.