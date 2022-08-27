Columnists’ predictions for the 24th round

Palmeiras will not have an easy life against Fluminense, and Flamengo will assume the vice-leadership of the table, confirming the position of main rival of the alviverde team in the fight for the title. These are the bets made by the columnists of the UOL Esporte for the main games of the 24th round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship.

Leader of the table with 49 points, Abel Ferreira’s team faces a vice-leader for the third consecutive round. The opponent of the time is Fluminense, in second place with 41 points, in a game that takes place at Maracanã early tonight (27), at 19:00 (Brasília time).

The score between the journalists was tight for the big confrontation of the round. There were four victories for Palmeiras and the same four for Flu, in addition to three draws.

For tomorrow’s classic (28), between Botafogo and Flamengo, at 6 pm, at Engenhão, the guesses were unanimous. Everyone bets on a red-black victory, and no one risks even a draw.

Another outstanding game this Sunday (28) is São Paulo x Fortaleza, at 4 pm, at Morumbi, in another meeting between Rogério Ceni and his former club. For journalists, the duel will be very even.

And you already have yours guesses for the round? Check out the bets of the columnists of the UOL:

SATURDAY (27)

Fluminense vs Palmeiras

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Palmeiras

Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras

Julio Gomes – Palmeiras

Menon – Fluminense

Milly Lacombe – Fluminense

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Fluminense

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fluminense

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras

SUNDAY (28)

America-MG vs Atletico-MG

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Atletico MG

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Atlético-MG

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Atletico MG

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Draw

Sao Paulo vs Fortaleza

Alicia Klein – Sao Paulo

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Sao Paulo

Milly Lacombe – Sao Paulo

Milton Neves – Sao Paulo

Renato Maurício Prado – Fortaleza

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Fortaleza

Vitor Guedes – Draw

Botafogo vs Flamengo

Alicia Klein – Flamengo

Amara Moira – Flamengo

Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo

Julio Gomes – Flamengo

Menon – Flemish

Milly Lacombe – Flamengo

Milton Neves – Flamengo

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo

Vitor Guedes – Flamengo

Cuiabá vs Santos

Alicia Klein – Santos

Amara Moira – Santos

Danilo Lavieri – Santos

Julio Gomes – Santos

Menon – Cuiabá

Milly Lacombe – Santos

Milton Neves – Santos

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Santos

Rodrigo Coutinho – Cuiabá

Vitor Guedes – Draw

MONDAY (29)

International x Youth

Alicia Klein – International

Amara Moira – International

Danilo Lavieri – International

Julio Gomes – International

Menon – International

Milly Lacombe – International

Milton Neves – International

Renato Maurício Prado – International

Rodolfo Rodrigues – International

Rodrigo Coutinho – International

Vitor Guedes – International

Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Corinthians

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Corinthians

Menon – Corinthians

Milly Lacombe – Corinthians

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Bragantino

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians

Rodrigo Coutinho – Bragantino

Vitor Guedes – Corinthians