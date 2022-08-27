Comedian performs oral sex and arrests braces: ‘I’ve never seen so much blood’

Actress and comedian Maclá Tenório, a member of “Porta dos Fundos”, exposed a traumatic moment she experienced during oral sex, when the dental braces stuck on her partner’s penis at the time.

To “Que História é Essa, Porchat?”, by GNT, Maclá told that she and the boy were lovers, they separated, but continued to have a secret relationship, because she didn’t want people to know.

One day, the boy texted her to go to his house. There, they watched a movie until the weather warmed up. According to her, in her eagerness to show that she “was good at mouth”, she started oral sex. It didn’t take long and the man started screaming in pain because the dental braces stuck to the glans of the penis, causing a cut and releasing a lot of blood.

“I wanted to show all my oral knowledge, that I was good with my mouth. I started the business… Suddenly, in a sudden movement, at a turn of the curve, I felt a ‘clack’, I had my mouth in the bottle”, he said, emphasizing who decided to continue anyway, in order to “not cause a scandal”.

“[Depois] I heard a moan, which I thought was from one thing, but it was from another, and then I looked: he said: ‘take it, take it, there’s something’… And when I went to take it out I felt something hooked. I already started to think: ‘then my God will come the Fire Department, the police, I had already seen this in a movie, my life is over, my family, my mother”, he added.

According to Maclá Tenório, when he managed to remove the mouth of the organ, which he pulled, “the iron of the device came loose and made a forceps” that stuck to the penis. “My love, I’ve never seen so much blood,” he said.

Tenório detailed that the two began to scream in desperation, the man went to the bathroom to wash his penis, but when the water fell, he screamed even more.

“This man took four stitches, they say he still has a scar, and I became known throughout Alagoas as a hook mouth”, he added.