Comedian reports despair when holding braces during oral sex

A traumatic moment in the life of Maclá Tetório, comedian of Porta dos Fundos, guaranteed a good laugh for the audience during the program ‘Que História é Essa, Porchat?’, on GNT.

The actress revealed that she was dating a guy, but the relationship ended. However, she continued to date secretly so that no one would know. Between one date and another, in total secrecy, she Maclá went to her ex-boyfriend’s house and watched a movie until it was time for sex.

According to her, the desire to show that she was good at oral sex was quite high and she started the act. “I wanted to show all my oral knowledge, that I was good with my mouth. I started the business… Suddenly, in a sudden movement, in a curve turn, I felt a ‘clack’, I had my mouth in the cylinder”, he reported.

After a few moans, the comedian understood that the oral was very good and continued. But the situation got complicated and the ex-boyfriend screamed in pain. “[Depois] I heard a moan, which I thought was from one thing, but it was from another, and then I looked: he said: ‘take it off, take it off, there’s something’… And when I went to take it out I felt something hooked. I’ve already started to think: ‘oh my God, the Fire Department, the police will come, I had already seen this in a movie, my life is over, my family, my mother”, he joked.

After she saw that the scream was from pain, she managed to take her mouth off the organ, but she pulled it out and the iron of the device caught on her ex-boyfriend’s penis, causing an immediate jet of blood. “This man took four stitches, they say he still has a scar, and I became known throughout Alagoas as a hook mouth”, she added.