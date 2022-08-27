Comedian reveals perrengue during oral sex: “I’ve never seen so much blood”

Maclá Tenório, actress and comedian, was the guest of the time at Que História É Essa, Porchat?, on GNT. During the chat, the actress and comedian revealed a perrengue at the time of oral sex and surprised everyone with the statement.

The Porta dos Fundos cast member said that her boyfriend at the time invited her to his house. As they watched a movie, the temperature between the two rose. And it was, in the preliminaries, that the perrengue happened.

“I wanted to show all my oral knowledge, that I was good at speaking. I started the business… suddenly, in a sudden movement, in a turn, I felt a ‘clack’, I had my mouth in the cylinder”, explained Maclá, stating that he continued with the act.

In the sequence, she heard a reaction from her boyfriend, but did not imagine what would come next. “[Depois] I heard a moan, which I thought was from one thing, but it was from another, and then I looked: he said: ‘take it, take it, there’s something’… And when I went to take it out I felt something hooked”, he said.

“I’ve already started to think: ‘then my God will come the Fire Department, the police, I had already seen this in a movie, my life is over, my family, my mother”, he added.

However, the worst was yet to come. When she went to remove her boyfriend’s organ’s mouth, “the iron of the device came loose and made a tweezers” that stuck to the penis. “My love, I’ve never seen so much blood”, she said, remembering that the two went into despair. When the man went to the bathroom to wash the organ, he screamed even more as the water fell.

“This man received four stitches, they say he still has a scar, and I became known throughout Alagoas as a hook mouth”, he added.