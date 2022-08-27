Corinthians disclose partial tickets sold for the women’s game against Palmeiras

Corinthians announced this Friday a partial sale of 15,000 tickets for the match against Palmeiras, this Saturday, at 2 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. The duel is valid as the semi-final of the Brazilian Championship.

The information was passed on by the club’s advice after the press conference of coach Arthur Elias, at CT Joaquim Grava, making it clear that there is still great availability of tickets for those who are interested. In Timão’s membership program, tickets are being sold for the following values: North and South: R$ 16.00; and Lower East Central and Side: R$ 24.00; For this group, it is worth remembering, tickets have a 20% discount.

For fans in general, the sale will open at 3 pm next Thursday on the website www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br. Prices range from R$20 to R$40 reais depending on the sector – see detailed below.

The first Derby takes place at 2 pm this Saturday, the 27th. The game will be held at the Neo Química Arena, as was the Corinthians match in the quarter-finals of the tournament. The duel will be broadcast from Band, SportTV and Elevensports.

The second game, at the behest of Palmeiras, will be at Allianz Parque. The match is also scheduled for 2 pm on September 10, two Saturdays later.

Check the price of tickets for the Derby

North ENGOV: BRL 20.00

Lower East EPOCLER: BRL 30.00

Lower West BUSCOPAN: BRL 40.00

Sul Doril: BRL 20.00

See more at: Corinthians Feminino, Tickets and Neo Qumica Arena.