Corinthians draws with Magnus in an exciting game and wins the Paulisto de Futsal title

This Friday, Corinthians drew 3-3 with Magnus Sorocaba, in a duel held at the Wlamir Marques Gym, in Parque São Jorge. It was the return game of the Paulista Futsal Championship. Timão played for a tie, having had the best campaign in the first phase, and won the title of the state competition. The goals of the alvinegro club were scored by Allan, Canabarro and Deives.

The match was exciting, with many chances of goals and emotions that a final holds. In the first stage, Timão opened the scoring with Allan. Magnus Sorocaba had intensity and turned the score around, with goals from Lucas Gomes and Well. Corinthians tied the game with Canabarro with just a few minutes left for the break.

In the second half, the team from Sorocaba began to put pressure on Corinthians, and Timão bet against counterattacks. It was in a quick transition move that Deives scored the third for the team led by Deividy Hadson. Magnus tied the game with Leandro Lino. Lucas Oliveira also saved a free kick taken by Rodrigo and secured the title of the Parque São Jorge club.

Write it down – Corinthians’ next game will be for the first leg of the round of 16 of the National Futsal League. On the 9th of September, Friday. The match will take place at the Wlamir Marques Gym, in Parque São Jorge. The duel does not yet have a set time.

Escalation

Coach Deividy Hadson had maximum strength for the decision of the Paulista Futsal Championship. The coach promoted changes in the lineup in relation to the last match, Allan returned to the starting quintet. Corinthians entered the court with Lucas Oliveira, Henrique, Tatinho, Allan and Deives. The following were available on the bench: Vandeson, Baby, Levy, Yan, Vini, Kauê, Lé, Lucas Martins, Thiaguinho and Canabarro.

The game

First time

Pushed by Fiel, Corinthians started the match with impetus, vibrating with the crowd at each match. Magnus bet on a high block marking, trying to make it difficult for the alvinegro club to leave the ball.

The first chance of the game went to Magnus Sorocaba. With three minutes played, the opponent made a good move at the entrance of the area and the ball was left for Lucas Gomes. The fixed risked from outside the area and the ball passed to the left of the goal defended by Lucas Oliveira.

At five minutes, Deividy Hadson’s team managed to create the first opportunity. Lucas Oliveira released Tatinho, the winger tried to dribble the goalkeeper, but the ball went wide. Corinthians players complained that the Timão athlete was fouled, but the referee did not score.

Corinthians’ counterattacks began to fall into place. Shortly after, Magnus Sorocaba lost the ball in the attacking field after a mistake made by goalkeeper Djony. Deives tried to take advantage of the empty goal, kicked from behind the midfield and the ball passed the side of the right post.

At six minutes, Corinthians opened the scoring. After a good offensive move, Henrique kicked for a good defense by Magnus Sorocaba’s goalkeeper. On the rebound, Allan finished inside the area and scored Timão’s first goal of the game.

The alvinegro club came to dominate in the match. Pushed by Fiel after the goal, Timão was very close to scoring the second right after. Kauê made a good play on the side, crossed in the area, Canabarro tried to finish, but he couldn’t kick with balance and the ball went over the crossbar.

At nine minutes, Corinthians came close to extending the score. Levy feinted a marker on the left flank, finished and almost Lê didn’t complete it for the nets. Timão was better in the game and Magnus Sorocaba had difficulty finding effective offensive weapons in the duel.

Lucas Oliveira was again demanded in the 11th minute of the game. After a good attack by Magnus Sorocaba, Well finished inside the area and the Corinthians goalkeeper made a great reflex save to keep Timão ahead on the scoreboard.

At 13 minutes into the game, Magnus Sorocaba equalized. After a good attack, Leandro Lino finished with a cavadinha at the goalkeeper’s exit and the ball touched the crossbar. On the rebound, Lucas Gomes pushed to the net and scored for the home team.

With two minutes left for the end of the first stage, Corinthians started to scare the opponent again. Kauê received with his back to the mark, turned on Rodrigo, finished strong and the goalkeeper shot for a corner. In the charge, he received a pass and finished on the crossbar.

Even with the alvinegro club better in the game, Magnus Sorocaba managed to turn the score around with two minutes left. Well received in the area, turned over the marking, kicked in the corner and scored the second goal of the interior team.

Fiel started to sing louder, and the team responded inside the court. With a minute to go, Corinthians had a corner. After charging in the area, Canabarro kicked, took advantage of his own rebound and tied the game for Timão. The first half ended in a 2-2 draw.

Second time

Magnus Sorocaba started attacking Corinthians. With 20 seconds on the clock, Leandro Lino made a good move, kicked the goal and forced Lucas Oliveira to make a good save. The ball still hit the post before the alvinegra defense warded off the danger.

The interior team printed pressure in the first minutes. Danilo Baron had a good chance to break the score. The Magnus athlete received at the entrance of the area, cut the marker, finished and the ball went over the crossbar.

The match was nervous, with many fouls for both sides. The referee avoided giving cards, and Corinthians players complained a lot about the referee’s performance at that moment.

At four minutes, Magnus Sorocaba returned to attack with danger. Leandro Lino received at the entrance of the area, kicked and Lucas Oliveira made a good save. Shortly after, it was Lucas Gomes’ turn to finish for the Corinthians goalkeeper to palm and ward off danger.

At six minutes, Lucas Martins was fouled in the penalty area and the referee called a foul. In the charge, Tatinho tried to pass to Canabarro, but the ball went out. The alvinegro club had difficulties to create clear offensive opportunities.

The best chance of the alvinegro club in the second stage was at eight minutes. Kauê received in the area, turned over the marker, tried the kick, the ball deflected in the defense and almost covered the goalkeeper of Magnus Sorocaba.

Corinthians attacked again in the tenth minute. After a quick counterattack, Allan received it on the left, kicked it across and the ball passed Lucas Oliveira’s right post. Timão improved offensively in the match.

The game became truncated, with many fouls for both sides. Remaining eight minutes to the end of the decision, Corinthians had made five fouls and Magnus Sorocaba committed three fouls in the match.

Lucas Oliveira was not very demanding, but he was very safe when triggered. At seven minutes, Rodrigo kicked hard from outside the area and the goalkeeper made a good save to keep the score tied. Timão bet on counterattacks and was rewarded.

At 13 minutes into the game, Corinthians broke the tie. In a quick counterattack, Lucas Martins carried, when marked by two players he passed to Deives. The top scorer of the Paulista Futsal Championship kicked off the goalkeeper and scored Timão’s third goal.

Timão’s euphoria ended quickly. In a good move of offensive transition, Leandro Lino was opportunistic and scored the third goal of Magnus Sorocaba in the decision. The match was tied 3-3.

The last minutes were of pressure from the interior team in search of the title goal. The draw was enough for Corinthians, and the alvinegro club started to act betting on Magnus Sorocaba’s mistakes.

With four minutes to go, the opponent started to play with Danilo Baron as goalkeeper. A minute later, Kauê was fouled in the attack and Rodrigo had the chance to take a free kick to Magnus Sorocaba.

At 17 minutes into the game, one of the key moves of the match took place. In the free kick, Rodrigo kicked hard and Lucas Oliveira made a great save to save Corinthians and keep the tie on the scoreboard. The match ended 3 to 3, and Timão’s title.

See more at: Futsal do Corinthians, More sports from Corinthians, Campeonato Paulista and Parque So Jorge.