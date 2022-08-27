Corinthians leaves rivalry aside and congratulates Palmeiras on their 108th birthday

As is customary among rivals in São Paulo football, Corinthians congratulated Palmeiras on their 108th birthday, celebrated this Friday. The interaction took place between the clubs’ official accounts in the twitter.

“Congratulations on 108 years, Palmeiras! Long live the biggest Derby in the world!”, wrote the Parque São Jorge club in response to the publication made by the rival. – see comment below.

Shortly thereafter, it was Palmeiras’ turn to address Timão, through the same social network. The rival thanked the message and praised the classic between the teams from São Paulo: “The biggest Derby of all and we can prove it. Thank you, Corinthians!”

Nicknamed the Derby by journalist Tomás Mazzoni, the confrontation between teams, regardless of field control or competition, is one of the greatest classics in world football. This rivalry has lasted for 105 years and has already provided several historic moments, immortalized in the hearts of fans.

Throughout history, the clubs have met on 374 occasions, with a very balanced record: 129 ended with Corinthians triumphant, 112 with the same score and 133 with Palmeiras winning. Regarding goals, the rivals have already scored 536 times and Timão 489.

The most recent meeting between the teams took place on the last day 13, in 13 days ago. At the time, Timão went to the Neo Química Arena, with the support of approximately 45 thousand fans in the stands, and ended up being overcome by coach Abel Ferreira’s team by 1-0.

In women’s football, the next Derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras takes place this Saturday. The teams open the dispute for the semifinal of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. The first game is at Neo Química Arena, at 2pm. The return game takes place on September 10, at the same time, but at Allianz Parque.

See the message published by Corinthians:

Congratulations on 108 years, @palmeiras! Long live the biggest Derby in the world! — Corinthians (@Corinthians) August 26, 2022

See more at: Corinthians x Palmeiras and Drbi.