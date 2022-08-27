Corinthians lineup: Rafael Ramos trains with the ball and is close to returning | Corinthians

Right-back Rafael Ramos returned to training with the ball and should be new to Corinthians for the match against Bragantino, on Monday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. The duel is valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão.

This Friday, when the Corinthians squad performed at CT Joaquim Grava after a break, Rafael Ramos went to the field and participated in activities with other athletes. The Portuguese player is recovering from a muscle injury in the left thigh suffered in the classic against Palmeiras, on the 13th.

Because of the problem, he missed the team in the last three games, being replaced by Fagner.

See too:

+ Róger Guedes interests Sporting

+ Timão opens talks to renew with Fábio Santos

1 of 2 Rafael Ramos trained with the ball this Friday at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Rafael Ramos trained with the ball this Friday at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

Only the reserves went to the field in this Friday’s training. Whoever played for more than 45 minutes in the draw with Fluminense, last Wednesday, stayed inside the CT in regenerative work.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

According to information released by Corinthians, coach Vítor Pereira used the first day to rehearse transition and offensive organization and carry out a confrontation on a reduced field.

A possible alvinegra lineup to face Bragantino is: Cassius; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Bruno Méndez, Gil (Balbuena) and Lucas Piton; Cantillo (Fausto Vera), Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

The Corinthians squad returns to training this Saturday.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!