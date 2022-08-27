Corinthians welcomes Palmeiras for the first semifinal of the Brazilian Women’s Championship; know everything

Corinthians enters the field this Saturday, at 2 pm, to start the dispute for a place in the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship 2022. The Parque São Jorge team welcomes Palmeiras at Neo Química Arena.

Corinthians reached the semifinals after beating Real Brasília in the quarterfinals of the competition. Palmeiras dispatched Grêmio in the same phase. The alvinegra team has the best defense of the first phase of the Women’s Brasileirão, with 12 goals conceded. The rival was the owner of the best attack, with 45 goals scored. Palmeiras qualified first, while Timão was fourth.

Corinthians and Palmeiras faced each other in the big decision of 2021 and Timão won. Thus, in 2022, Corinthians seeks the fourth title of the Brasileirão Feminino. The team has also raised the cup in 2018 and 2020.

Escalation

Coach Arthur Elias must have many absences for this Saturday’s duel. Until the club’s last update, the medical department consisted of ten players: Erika, Kati, Kemelli, Ellen, Luana, Giovanna Campiolo, Lia, Vic Albuquerque, Gabi Portilho and Gabi Zanotti – the last two, however, may appear as an option. for this afternoon’s classic.

The coach must confirm the lineup about an hour before the match. Thus, a possible Corinthians to face Palmeiras has: Lele; Paulinha, Andressa, Yasmim and Juliete; Diany, Jaque and Tamires; Miriam, Adriana and Jennifer.

Arbitration

For this Saturday’s classic, the CBF selected Deborah Cecilia Cruz Correa, a FIFA referee, for the match. She will have Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes and Anne Kesy Gomes de Sa as assistants. The fourth referee is Fernanda dos Santos Ignacio de Souza.

It is important to point out that, at this stage, the Brasileirão Feminino will have the help of the video referee. Thus, Marcio Henrique de Gois will be in charge of VAR.

Streaming

This Saturday’s confrontation between Corinthians and Palmeiras will have three transmission options. On open TV, Band will be responsible for the confrontation, while on closed TV the command is from SporTV. There is still the possibility to follow the match through Elenvensports on the internet.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians is selling tickets for the classic. Until this Friday, the club sold 15 thousand tickets for the confrontation. For fans in general, the sale will open at 3 pm next Thursday on the website www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br. Prices range from R$20 to R$40 reais depending on the sector.

Check out the upcoming matches of the women’s Corinthians

Upcoming games of the women’s Corinthians Date Confrontation Competition 27 Aug,

Sat, 2 pm Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Band, SporTV and ElevenSports Brazilian Female 07 Sep,

Wed, 4:00 pm Sao Paulo vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 10 Sep,

Sat, 2 pm Palmeiras vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Band, SporTV and ElevenSports Brazilian Female 15 Sep,

Thu, 3:00 pm Pinda x Corinthians

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 21 Sep,

Wed, 3:00 pm Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female 27 Sep,

Tue, 19:00 Corinthians vs Sao Jose

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 03 Nov,

Thu, 3:00 pm Youth Reality vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Eleven, TNT Sports and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 17 Nov,

Thu, 7:30 pm Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 20 Nov,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 23 Nov,

Wed, 19:00 Corinthians vs Taubate

Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female

